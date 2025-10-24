Hollywood Legend Auctions Watches After ‘Megalopolis’ Flop

Legendary Hollywood director Francis Ford Coppola is auctioning off seven luxury watches following the colossal commercial failure that was Megalopolis.

Coppola, 86, spent over $100 million making the epic sci-fi film, which was released in 2024 to mixed reviews and scraped just over $14 million at the box office.

He’s now selling some of the timepieces from his expansive personal collection through Phillips, an auction site specializing in watches, art, and jewelry.

Lena Herzog, Francis Ford Coppola, and Werner Herzog on the red carpet. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

One of the highlights is a glitzy watch designed by Coppola himself in collaboration with Swiss watchmaker F.P. Journe in 2014. A few pieces of the same design were released in 2021 for interested buyers, retailing at around $1, according to The New York Times. The watch features a gloved hand at its center, with the fingers moving to indicate time.

Coppola is also selling two Patek Phillipes, another F.P. Journe, a Blancpain Minute Repeater, an IWC Chronograph, and a Breguet Classique. Each watch is estimated to cost from $3,000 to $240,000.

The director has been candid about his finances, telling The Times that he’s broke since Megalopolis flopped. “I need to get some money to keep the ship afloat,” he said.

A photo illustration of Francis Ford Coppola in Megadoc. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Utopia

In March, he told record producer Rick Rubin he “doesn’t have any money” after investing whatever he borrowed to make Megalopolis. He financed much of the film himself, too, per People. In 2021, Coppola sold a majority stake of Inglenook, his wine business, to put towards his passion project.

Megalopolis featured a star-studded cast, including Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Jon Voight, Giancarlo Esposito, and Nathalie Emmanuel. Coppola began conceptualizing the film in 1983, with production starting and halting several times over the decades.

The making and downfall of Megalapolis was charted in Megadoc, a 2025 documentary directed by Mike Figgis. The doc brought viewers behind the scenes of Coppola’s vision and process.

“Who cares if you die broke,” Coppola asks at the beginning of the film, “if you made something that you think is beautiful?”