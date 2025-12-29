Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston Reunite in First Teaser for ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival

The first trailer has dropped for an upcoming Malcolm in the Middle revival that promises fresh family chaos nearly twenty years after the beloved sitcom ended.

Frankie Muniz is back as Malcolm in Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, but he’s grown up and leading a “fantastic” life after hiding out from his dysfunctional family for years. He gets sucked back in, along with his daughter, after his parents summon him for their 40th wedding anniversary.

Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek reprise their original roles as Malcolm’s father and mother, Hal and Lois, while many other original cast members also return for the Hulu revival.

The cast of "Malcolm In The Middle" at the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2001. Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Slated for release in April 2026, the four-part series sees Malcolm and his daughter Leah (played by Keeley Karsten) reunite with his parents after he spent ten years “intentionally hiding” from them.

Other original cast members who are returning include Chris Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield, who played older brothers Francis and Reese, and Emy Coligado, who played Francis’ wife Piama. The role of younger brother Dewey, however, has been taken over by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. The original show ran from 2000 to 2006.

Muniz, 40, told People that filming the new series was “probably one of the best times” he’s had on set.

The cast of the new 'Malcolm in the Middle' series, premiering on Hulu in April 2026. YouTube/Hulu

“As an adult, you tend to overthink things ... and you put more pressure on yourself as well,” Muniz said in an interview earlier this month. “So I didn’t know what it was gonna be like — if it was going to be easy to be Malcolm, if it was gonna be awkward back with the cast. And not to sound, like, cliché, but it was as if not a single day went by. All of us — every single person — instantly fell back into their characters with, I’m talking the first table read.”