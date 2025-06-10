Bryan Cranston Finally Talks Daughter’s ‘The Pitt’ Breakout
Bryan Cranston finally addressed what it has been like to see his daughter, Taylor Dearden, shine as Dr. Melissa King, the breakout star of HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt. “There is nothing that’s more gratifying than when your kid receives praise. Nothing. No one could say anything to me that’s better than that,” Cranston said on the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet. “So her mom and I are just over the moon with her her work on it.” Dearden, 32, is the only child of Cranston and his wife, actress Robin Dearden. “She’s a very hard working person, she grew up in it. So, it’s in her bones,” Cranston added of his daughter. “She’s in it for the right reasons and she loves it.” The Breaking Bad star went on to say that he hopes his daughter takes any advice he would give her through osmosis. “But I don’t ever say, ‘Now, young lady, here’s some advice I’m going to give you,’” he joked. “Kids don’t want to hear that.” Dearden has some major competition from The White Lotus cast, but she is still a contender to land an Emmy nomination for Supporting Actress in a Drama.