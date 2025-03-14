Trailers

‘Freakier Friday’ Trailer Reveals Confusing Body-Swap Twist

SWITCHEROOS

They’re just letting anybody switch bodies now.

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

Clare Donaldson

Clare Donaldson

Editorial Intern

clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
InterviewsWhat Does an Intimacy Coordinator Do on a Movie With Real Sex?
Louis Peitzman
CelebrityTruth Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Star’s On-Screen Penis Revealed
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
CelebrityAnthony Kiedis Apologized After Sending 17-Year-Old Ione Skye to Abortion Clinic Alone
Liam Archacki
Reviews‘Opus’: Casting John Malkovich as a Popstar Was a Rotten Idea
Jordan Hoffman
CelebrityDaniel Radcliffe’s Strange Post-Potter Streak Continues With Tracy Morgan Series
Clare Donaldson