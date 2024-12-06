French Debutante Speaks Out About Apple Martin’s Viral ‘Mean Girl’ Moment

French debutante Alienor Loppin de Montmort is clearing the air after an awkward viral moment between her and Apple Martin at Le Bal.

Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, made her debut into society at the ritzy Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris on Nov. 30. The famous ball features high achieving young women, as well as celebrity children and European royalty.

But a now-viral video from the event showed Martin swooping in and striking a pose while fellow debutante, French countess Alienor Loppin de Montmort, was trying to take a photo. Loppin de Montmort appeared to smile and walk away, but fans were quick to call Martin a “mean girl.”

Now, Loppin de Montmort is speaking out in Martin’s defense.

“[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting,” Loppin de Montmort said to People . “She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!”

Paltrow previously spoke about her daughter’s “beautiful” sense of entitlement, and said it would help gender equality in the workforce.

“They have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, a sense of ‘entitlement’ that’s beautiful. It’s not spoiled, [they] are here for what the boys are going to get too,” Paltrow explained to People .

Paltrow attended the ball as well, along with her mother, her ex-husband and their 18-year-old son Moses.

People