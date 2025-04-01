Months after revealing that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Full House star Dave Coulier says he is now cancer-free.

The news was celebrated by his Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure, who posted a series of photos of the pair together throughout the years on social media Monday.

“DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!” the actress wrote. “Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let’s shower him with all the love in the world!”

DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!! Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let’s shower him with all the love in the world! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UWRBqds5s7 — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) March 31, 2025

The 65-year-old actor revealed his cancer diagnosis to People magazine in November last year, disclosing that he had been diagnosed the month prior after an upper respiratory infection caused swelling in his lymph nodes.

When the swelling continued to increase, Coulier underwent PET and CT scans as well as a biopsy.

“Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it’s called B cell and it’s very aggressive,‘” Coulier told People. “I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming.

“This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

Dave Coulier, left, and John Stamos on ‘Full House.’ ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In an interview with Parade magazine this week, Coulier opened up on his cancer journey, sharing what it was like to undergo chemotherapy and how Full House co-star John Stamos helped him get through the tough times—including in one instance by wearing a bald cap.

“I think people misunderstood my personal relationship with my buddy John Stamos,” Coulier told Parade of the photo, which drew criticism at the time it was posted. “He knows what makes me laugh, and when he walked out like that, I fell on the floor laughing. It wasn’t us making fun of others so much as it was: Let’s laugh our way through this because this is a tough journey.”