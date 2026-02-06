Furious Jimmy Kimmel Loses It at Donald Trump: ‘How Dare You?’

Jimmy Kimmel was fuming at Trump’s response to the two tragic Minneapolis shootings in January by federal border patrol agents.

Kimmel showed a clip from Trump’s interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, which will air in full during the Super Bowl pre-game show.

When asked about the killings of Minneapolis citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good, Trump said he was “not happy” with their deaths but also insisted, “He was not an angel, and she was not an angel.”

NBC

“You don’t know anything about those people,” Kimmel told Trump. “How dare you weigh in on what they were and what they weren’t?”

“Keep your stupid thoughts in your diaper where they belong on this subject,” Kimmel said.

The late-night host added, “And second of all, while we’re identifying angels: Jeffrey Epstein was your best friend, so maybe leave angels out of the conversation.”

Trump has denied having known anything about Epstein’s sex-trafficking crimes, but his contradictory comments over the years (and his many mentions in the Epstein files that have been released so far) have cast doubt on his claims.

In the NBC interview, Trump also claimed about the two shootings, “You know who feels worse about it than anybody? The people of ICE.”

“There are a lot of people who would think it would be the parents or the spouses or the children of the victims,” said Kimmel. “But then, you know, there are a lot of people who don’t have a brain that’s shrunken down smaller than one of an Oompa Loompa’s balls.”

Kimmel joked further, “It’s like what John Wayne Gacy told the cops when they found all the bodies in his basement: ‘Nobody’s more torn up about this than me!’”

Although Trump has repeatedly defended ICE’s actions in Minneapolis, he has seemingly backed down from the federal aggression towards the city.

On Wednesday, his administration announced it would withdraw 700 ICE agents from Minneapolis, although 2,000 will still remain.

Kimmel showed another clip from Trump’s NBC interview where the president claimed he had “five cities” that he’s “very strongly” considering sending a wave of ICE agents into. He added, “But we want to be invited.”

“They want to be invited,” Kimmel mocked. “Isn’t that the plot of the movie Sinners: you have to invite the monsters in?"