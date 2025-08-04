George Clooney Hits Back at Biggest Criticism of His Acting

George Clooney doesn’t “give a s--t” about what his critics—including Hunter Biden—think of his acting, he declared in a recent interview.

Clooney addressed the criticism that his roles lack “versatility” in a profile for Vanity Fair out Monday. “Do people say that I only play myself? I don’t give a s--t,” he told the magazine. “There aren’t that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother [Where Art Thou/], and then do Michael Clayton, or Syriana. So if that means I’m playing myself all the time, I don’t give a s--t.”

As a high-profile Democratic fundraiser and activist, Clooney has butted heads with a number of political figures on both sides of the aisle—drawing criticism for his acting work nearly every time. Last June, Russian security head Dmitry Medvedev threatened Clooney over the Clooney Foundation’s work in the country, as he called him a “mediocre actor” in a post to X.

George Clooney, winner Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Syriana" (Photo by Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage) Steve Granitz/WireImage

Most recently, Joe Biden’s son Hunter took aim at the actor on the At Our Table podcast after Clooney wrote an New York Times op-ed pushing the then-president not to seek re-election.

“I love George Clooney’s movies, but I don’t really give a s--t what he thinks about who should be the nominee for the Democratic Party,” Biden said at the time. He then slammed Clooney’s acting abilities in his expletive-filled tirade, “I was about to say I really like George Clooney as an actor, but the truth of the matter is, the truth is, I’ll be honest, I really don’t like George Clooney as an actor or as a person.”

“F--- him! F--- him and f--- everybody around him,” he also said, “I agree with Quentin Tarantino. George Clooney is not a f---ing actor... He’s a brand.” Others have criticized Clooney’s filmography by arguing he should stick to playing “suave,” as his “range of emotions is limited.” Clooney told Vanity Fair he doesn’t see any validity in the critique.

In September, 2016 at the National Press Club in DC, Clooney, a co-founder of the group Sentry, and colleagues presented "the findings of a two-year investigation into the networks of South Sudan's senior officials and their international facilitators, whose violent competition over corruption opportunities has turned their country into one of the world's deadliest war zones." Win McNamee/Getty Images

“I’ve been the beneficiary of having my career not be massively successful in lots of different directions,” Clooney said. “I didn’t really get successful, in the kind of success that can be blinding, until I was 33 years old. I’d been working for 12 years at that point. I had a real understanding of how fleeting all of it is and how little it has to do with you, quite honestly.”