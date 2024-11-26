If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As the holiday season approaches, I find myself thinking of what to get for someone who has seemingly everything and insists they want nothing (gift-wise, that is). Think of Taylor Swift—what does one give an uber-wealthy pop star? It must be an arduous task—even for also-wealthy S.O. Travis Kelce—to pick out a gift for the bestselling music artist.

After pondering the best possible gifts for Taylor Swift, I decided to make a running list. You’re welcome, Travis! From her vintage-y aesthetic to her love of storytelling, scroll through below to check out a few thoughtful gift ideas that I know she would love.

Agnes B Scarf What’s a Taylor Swift gift guide without a nod to her infamous red scarf? Best of all? Proceeds from the sale of this timeless scarf are donated to local associations or organizations to help fight AIDS, as a bonus. Buy At Amazon $ 65

East Fork Glass Cloud Coasters Taylor and clouds = a winning formula. These handmade glass cloud coasters are crafted with care and downright dreamy. just really dreamy. Buy At Amazon $ 48

The Cordial Cherry Tea Party Kit A tea party is quintessentially Swiftian—intimate, charming, and full of storytelling potential. A tea party kit featuring artisanal teas and cakes would create the perfect setting for Taylor to host an afternoon of joy with friends. Shop At Amazon

Kailu Mulberry Silk Throw This responsibly-sourced mulberry silk throw from Kailu Silk is elegant and eco-friendly, which Taylor would certainly appreciate. The vintage pattern gives Folklore-inspired aesthetic. Personally, we think this throw would look amazing in Taylor’s Nashville or New York City home. Buy At Amazon $ 178

Astier de Villatte Cat Snuffer Taylor’s love for cats is well-documented, so this charming candle snuffer lid shaped like a feline is a must. Functional and adorable, it’s an excellent addition to her collection of quirky and fun home décor and just one of those things you don’t buy yourself but should. Buy At Net-a-Porter $ 140 Free Shipping

Heat Healer Air Socks Taylor’s packed tour schedule makes wellness essentials a necessity. Heat Healer’s Air Socks, which are designed with infrared yarn technology, provide both style and recovery benefits. From reducing leg fatigue to promoting smoother skin, these sleek socks are perfect for a woman constantly on the move, especially after the super long Eras tour! Buy At Heat Healer $ 75