Gigi and Bella Hadid Reveal They Have a Secret Lookalike Sister

Supermodel siblings Gigi and Bella Hadid have revealed they have a previously unknown half-sister.

Aydan Nix, 23, is the daughter of their father, Mohamed Hadid. She was born after he had a brief relationship with Terri Hatfield Dull, following his 2001 divorce from Yolanda Hadid.

The sisters disclosed this family secret in a statement to the Daily Mail, saying: “Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy. Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19.”

Following the loss of the man she believed to be her father, Aydan took a genetic test “out of curiosity,” which unveiled her biological connection to the Hadid family.

The sisters first connected with Aydan in late 2023 while she was studying abroad in Paris. Since then, they have embraced her as part of the family.

“She has spent time with all of us, including our father, and we have appreciated this unexpected and wonderful addition to our family,” the Hadid sisters added in the joint statement.

Aydan, a recent graduate from the Parsons School of Design in New York, is now pursuing a career in fashion. Despite the complex family history, Gigi and Bella emphasized their commitment to supporting Aydan and respecting her privacy.

“We’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family,” Gigi and Bella continued, before pleading for Nix’s privacy.

“As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations—with Aydan included—about how to support and protect her,” the sisters said.

“Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that. We kindly ask others to do the same and honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.”

Hadid fans have since flooded Aydan’s Instagram to wish her well. “Here before this blows up,” one said. Another added: “Damn you’re so lucky to find out you’re sisters with billionaires.”

Her follower count is ballooning in real time, standing at around 8000 at the time of writing.

The girls’ father is a Palestinian-American real estate developer who, along with his parents, fled Palestine during the 1947–1949 conflict. This personal history has deeply influenced the sisters’ advocacy and connection to Palestinian issues.

Aydan appears to share these concerns. She has a Palestine flag in her bio and a sticker of the flag stuck onto the back of her iPhone, according to an Instagram post from March.

Mohamed Hadid was first married to Mary Butler, with whom he has two daughters, Alana and Marielle Hadid, but they divorced in 1992. He was then married to model Yolanda Hadid, who is the mother of Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid. He was engaged to model Shiva Safai but is now dating Russian model, Keni Silva.