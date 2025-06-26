Celebrity

‘Girls’ Star Reveals She Secretly Got Married to Second Husband

The acting couple also welcomed a son in 2021.

Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon at the Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2025 fashion show held at the Park Avenue Armory on October 17, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)
John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Girls alum Allison Williams revealed that she has tied the knot with fellow actor Alexander Dreymon after letting the news casually slip in an interview.

Williams and Dreymon met while filming the Swedish thriller film, Horizon Line, in 2019, People reported. They quietly welcomed a son, Arlo, in 2021, and revealed that they were engaged in 2022.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Williams sat down with The Guardian to promote her new film M3gan 2.0, a follow up to the 2022 sci-fi horror/comedy film M3GAN, when she brought up balancing working and motherhood with Dreymon.

“I would be in a puddle on the ground if we didn’t have the nanny that we have, who is the reason my husband is shooting in London right now, and I’m here,” she told The Guardian.

Williams and Dreymon made their red carpet debut at the M3GAN premiere in 2022, with Dreymon confirming their engagement as he shared photos congratulating his “gorgeous fiancée.”

Since the end of the 2012 HBO series Girls, which became a cultural juggernaut for capturing the Millennial angst, Williams has appeared in a string of films, gaining notoriety for her role in 2017’s Get Out.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 01: Allison Williams, Lena Dunham, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke attend TimesTalks: A Final Farewell to the cast of HBO's "Girls" at NYU Skirball Center on February 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
Allison Williams, Lena Dunham, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke at TimesTalks in 2017 to discuss the end of Girls. John Lamparski/WireImage

In recounting the fame and the commentary around Girls, Williams said they were “all pretty privileged.”

Williams said there were “a gazillion think pieces about every episode that we did—and most thought we all took ourselves too seriously.” She added, “We were all pretty privileged people who were the leads of this HBO show that was definitely skewering our own, but we weren’t given credit for that, or for being in on it.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Williams is the daughter of former NBC Nightly News star anchor journalist Brian Williams.

She was previously married for four years to entrepreneur and head of global creative strategy at Facebook, Ricky Van Veen, who launched CollegeHumor and the video sharing website Vimeo.

Her secret wedding to Dreymon appears to be starkly different from her 2015 wedding to Van Veen where the pair married in front of 200 guests at Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming.

The guest list included her Girls co-stars Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, as well as Katy Perry, John Mayer, Barry Diller, Diane Von Furstenberg, Bruce Springsteen and Late Night‘s Seth Meyers. Tom Hanks officiated her first wedding.

