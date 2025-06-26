‘Girls’ Star Reveals She Secretly Got Married to Second Husband

Girls alum Allison Williams revealed that she has tied the knot with fellow actor Alexander Dreymon after letting the news casually slip in an interview.

Williams and Dreymon met while filming the Swedish thriller film, Horizon Line, in 2019, People reported. They quietly welcomed a son, Arlo, in 2021, and revealed that they were engaged in 2022.

Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Williams sat down with The Guardian to promote her new film M3gan 2.0, a follow up to the 2022 sci-fi horror/comedy film M3GAN, when she brought up balancing working and motherhood with Dreymon.

“I would be in a puddle on the ground if we didn’t have the nanny that we have, who is the reason my husband is shooting in London right now, and I’m here,” she told The Guardian.

Williams and Dreymon made their red carpet debut at the M3GAN premiere in 2022, with Dreymon confirming their engagement as he shared photos congratulating his “gorgeous fiancée.”

Since the end of the 2012 HBO series Girls, which became a cultural juggernaut for capturing the Millennial angst, Williams has appeared in a string of films, gaining notoriety for her role in 2017’s Get Out.

Allison Williams, Lena Dunham, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke at TimesTalks in 2017 to discuss the end of Girls. John Lamparski/WireImage

In recounting the fame and the commentary around Girls, Williams said they were “all pretty privileged.”

Williams said there were “a gazillion think pieces about every episode that we did—and most thought we all took ourselves too seriously.” She added, “We were all pretty privileged people who were the leads of this HBO show that was definitely skewering our own, but we weren’t given credit for that, or for being in on it.”

Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Williams is the daughter of former NBC Nightly News star anchor journalist Brian Williams.

She was previously married for four years to entrepreneur and head of global creative strategy at Facebook, Ricky Van Veen, who launched CollegeHumor and the video sharing website Vimeo.

Her secret wedding to Dreymon appears to be starkly different from her 2015 wedding to Van Veen where the pair married in front of 200 guests at Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming.