Glen Powell will do anything to save his sick child in The Running Man, including joining the most twisted reality show known to man.

Paramount Pictures dropped the first trailer for the dystopian black comedy based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, which got turned into a film in 1987 starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The film follows working-class Ben Richards (Powell), who becomes a contestant in the world’s most popular reality TV show, where the winner could walk home with a life-changing cash prize.

The only catch? To win, each participant, referred to as “Runners,” must escape death for 30 days, while being hunted down by a group of professional killers—with their every move broadcast to billions of viewers.

“I’m still here,” Ben says to a drone in the trailer, before flipping off the camera and screaming, “You s**t eaters.”

Directed by Edgar Wright, known for his work on Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver, the film features a stacked list of stars, including Josh Brolin, Michael Cera, Lee Pace, Colman Domingo, Katy O’Brien, and William H. Macy. Wright also co-wrote the script with Michael Bacall, who previously worked together on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

In an interview with Empire, Wright shared that he purposefully looked for an actor with a “normal body,” as he didn’t want to cast someone with a Schwarzenegger physique—although he admits that Powell isn’t exactly the norm either.

“He’s in better shape than you and I ever will be,” Wright said. “That was important, because this is not a remake. Ben is an out of work dad. He’s worked in construction.”

Unfortunately, Ben isn’t getting the same well-paying gigs as before, which is a problem when you have to pay for your sick kid’s medical treatment while living under the hellscape that is American healthcare.

The trailer is already turning out to be a hit, with fans of the book and 1987 film expressing their approval on social media.

“I thought ‘oh no’ then it went nuts, and I was hyped,” one person commented on Reddit.

An X user shared a similar sentiment, posting a gif of Elmo raising his hands in excitement with a wall of fire behind him, writing the caption: “This looks really fun!”

This looks really fun! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l4gCECHbx3 — Austin Medeiros (@Austin_Medzz) July 1, 2025