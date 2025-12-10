8-Time Oscar Nominee, 78, Says She Knows Where She’s Going to Die

Glenn Close has a very specific plan for how she wants her life to end.

On Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast Wiser Than Me, Close, 78, said she’s building the location where she wants to die—and she’s basing it on one of her most cherished childhood memories.

Close explained that her grandparents “had this wonderful stone cottage on their farm, on their property that I think originally had been a slaughterhouse. But it was made into this, this really cozy cottage. And that was my first memory, in that little cottage.”

She’s now building a replica of that cottage with the intention of dying inside of it.

“I have decided that I am going to end my days in that cottage,” she said. It was “stone,” she said, describing the original. “It had ivy on the front. It had a, literally, a white picket fence around it, in the middle of a hay field and woods. So I decided when I was building this house, because I’m living my life backward, that behind the house I was gonna build a cottage, a stone cottage. Because the happiest and most inspiring years of my life was in that place.”

Close said she’s even thought about space for whomever might aid her when the time comes. “There are two bedrooms for me and my caretaker, eventually. And that’s where I’m gonna die.” Close is currently single, after marrying three times. She divorced her last husband in 2015. In January, she revealed she had no interest in dating and hadn’t for ten years.

Close remains very active professionally, and also appears in the latest Knives Out film Wake Up Dead Man. Next up, she will have a key role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. When she's not working, Close lives in Bozeman, Montana, where she moved permanently in 2019 to be closer to family.

Close told Louis-Dreyfus that the estate she purchased in the area is “the greatest gift of my life.”