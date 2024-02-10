A ‘Golden Bachelor’ Spinoff Is Coming Next Fall, ABC Confirms

A spinoff of “The Golden Bachelor” is in the works, ABC confirmed Saturday.

“The Golden Bachelorette” is slated to premiere in the fall, with a new cast of senior men vying for the heart of one lucky 60-plus lady, the network announced Saturday, promising details to be announced at a later date.

“The Golden Bachelor” debuted last fall, and featured 72-year-old widower and retired restaurateur Gerry Turner, who last month wed winning contestant Theresa Nist, 70.

While there’s no confirmation on who the Golden Bachelorette will be, the most likely candidates are Leslie Fhima, a personal trainer from Minneapolis and the runner-up from Golden Bachelor Gerry’s season, and Joan Vassos, who was never eliminated but chose to leave mid-season to support her struggling daughter.

The current Bachelor, Joey Graziedei, was the runner-up on a prior season, although in the past other contestants who were eliminated earlier have been chosen for new seasons.

“The Golden Bachelorette” is set to premiere Oct. 18.