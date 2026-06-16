Grammy Winner, 41, Files for Divorce From Wife of 10 Years in Shock Split

Country star and rapper Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Court documents, first obtained by TMZ, revealed that the 41-year-old musical star filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18.

Jelly Roll listed the date of separation as May 9 and cited irreconcilable differences, according to Fox News.

The split marks the end of a turbulent relationship the pair has endured over the years. This includes Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, admitting to cheating on Xo, real name Alisa DeFord, which led to them briefly splitting up in 2018.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll seen during happier times at the Country Music Television Music Awards in Austin, Texas, U.S., April 2, 2023. SHELBY TAUBER/Shelby Tauber/Reuters

Xo, 46, a former sex worker best known as the host of the Dumb Blonde Podcast, detailed the anguish she felt when she discovered Jelly Roll’s affairs in her 2026 memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic.

“A lot of people... are like, ‘Why didn’t you leave?’ And I’m like, ‘I did leave.’ I did leave him and we were split for about 30 days,” she told People in January. “But I just loved that man so much that I just really, truly believe that he deserved a second chance.”

Things seemed rosy for the pair just this February, when Jelly Roll thanked his “beautiful wife” in an emotional speech while accepting the Grammy for Best Contemporary Country Album.

“I would never have changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that,” he said.

The pair met in 2015 when Xo attended one of Jelly Roll’s concerts in Las Vegas before tying the knot in August 2016 in a whirlwind romance.

News of the divorce arrived after Jelly Roll had already undergone a dramatic transformation, shedding nearly 300 pounds over about three years.

The “Son of a Sinner” singer said he decided he needed to lose his fear of dying when he weighed more than 500 pounds at his heaviest. The incredible weight loss led to the singer appearing on the January cover of Men’s Health magazine.

In April, Jelly Roll posted a video on YouTube describing how he had “lost my way” during his strict diet and exercise regimen over the Thanksgiving and Christmas period and had gained a few pounds as a result.

The singer weighed more than 500 pounds at his heaviest. Harrison McClary/Reuters

“I feel really fat, I feel really bloated,” he added. “I feel like the scale’s gonna let me down. I feel like I’m gonna find out I’ve gained like 15 pounds over the f---ing last six months.”

Jelly Roll then stepped on a scale, revealing he was just over 276 pounds, meaning he had gained 12 pounds.

“I want to get these last 40 or 50 lbs off, and then I eventually want to cut my skin,” Jelly said of his future intentions.

A slimmed-down Jelly Roll at the premiere of the movie “Goat” in February. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

In a December 2025 interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Jelly Roll admitted that his wife played an important role in helping him when he started dieting.

“The first three months of the diet, I sat down with her and was like, ‘Look, I need you to hide the food,’” he said.

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