Grammy Winner, 43, Skips His Own Concert

Lil Wayne did not show up to his own concert.

The Grammy winner was scheduled to perform in Bangor, Maine, on Tuesday for the kick-off show of the extended leg of his 20 Years of Carter Classics tour, but he went AWOL for his 10:45 p.m. performance, according to Bangor Daily News.

Fans were left stunned when the Grammy winner failed to appear after his opening act, 2 Chainz, finished his set. After waiting excitedly in their seats, fans were told to exit at 11:00 p.m. without any explanation for Wayne’s absence.

Fans were left stunned when the Grammy winner failed to appear after his opening act, 2 Chainz, finished his set.

On Wednesday evening, after nearly a day of silence since his no-show, Wayne announced that the show had been rescheduled for July 28.

“My Maine fans I’m so sorry...” he wrote in an Instagram story. “The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More Information will be emailed directly to ticket holders.”

The 43-year-old rapper added, “l ain’t s--t without you I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve.” He did not address why he had failed to appear.

Lil Wayne did not explain why he missed his show. Lil Wayne/Instagram

The Daily Beast has reached out to Wayne’s representation for comment.

Attendees had expressed their anger toward the performer on social media following the abrupt cancellation.

“You made us so sad, you devastated my best friends and we spent so much time money and planning,” a fan commented on Wayne’s most recent Instagram post, adding that they “know” the singer doesn’t “give a single f— about us.”

Other fans were heartbroken, with one telling local news outlet WABI, “Last night I was 100% emotional and I left my whole crew behind. Screamed down the street. I cried.”

“2nd time in a year trying to see you live but it was shut down while in my seat,” another commented, referencing when Wayne canceled a Toronto tour date in August 2025 after an “unforeseen illness” right before he was supposed to take the stage.

Wayne has frequently missed performances, including a set at a California music festival in 2024, and once when he left mid-concert the previous year.

“As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one,” the venue wrote in their apology at the time.

Wayne has frequently missed performances, including a set at a California music festival in 2024, and once when he left mid-concert the previous year.

Other fans still say they are “ride or die” for the artist, hoping he’ll show up to the next scheduled show.

“I’m going to see him in New Hampshire on Friday. Maybe he’ll show up,” fan Makayla Sullivan told WABI.

The extended tour is set to continue for over 25 more dates and will conclude in the fall with a final show in Knoxville, Tennessee.