Grammy Winner Reveals How Bill Maher, 70, Creeped Him Out

Five-time Grammy winner “Weird Al” Yankovic, 66, exposed Bill Maher’s strange behavior during his interview on the comedian’s Club Random podcast.

Yankovic appeared as a guest on the podcast in 2022, where he and Maher, 70, discussed life on tour, writers’ rooms, and Yankovic’s then-new biopic, Weird. Yankovic said on Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker that the whole experience was “kind of a weird vibe.” Maher records the podcast in what Yankovic called a “guest house.”

“I just went there, and Bill was talking to me, and we wandered over the set and kept talking,” Yankovic said. “Like 20 minutes into the interview I’m like, ‘Oh, have we started?’ And it was just one of those kinds of things where I was like, ‘Oh.’”

“Weird Al” Yankovic said Bill Maher's acted strangely on "Club Random." Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Yankovic went on to describe how Maher’s “smug” disposition affected the interview. At one point, Yankovic declined Maher’s offer to smoke weed; Maher’s sarcastic response made things a bit uncomfortable.

“He offered me some pot, and I was like, ‘No thanks, but you go ahead,’” Yankovic recounted. “And then he was like, ‘Oh, oh, I can go ahead and smoke in my own place?!’”

Maher has long courted controversy for his provocative jokes and critiques of wokeness and cancel culture. His brashness has led to public feuds with stars like Ben Affleck, 54, and Jimmy Kimmel, 58.

A clip of actor Rainn Wilson snapping at Maher went viral. Tim Heidecker/YouTube

Yankovic isn’t the first Club Random guest whom Maher freaked out; The Office’s Rainn Wilson, who was a guest on Club Random in 2023, revealed on Office Hours in July that Maher “was so wasted” during the recording, adding, “It was a tumbler of Scotch and something he was smoking.”

A clip of their interview, where Wilson, 60, snapped at Maher, went viral.

“Bill,” Wilson said to Maher, “when you have a podcast, you need to ask your guest some questions, and let them talk every once in a f---ing while.”