The ‘Barbie’ Cast Looks Better Than We Could Have Imagined

We’re getting closer and closer to the premiere of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie, a.k.a. our generation’s Citizen Kane. And after months of speculating what the movie’s diverse, ever-growing ensemble would look like all dolled up—not to mention who’s playing who—we finally have some fabulous, sparkly posters to give us some insight ….and make us even more confused. (Who is Allan?)

The Barbie movie’s official Twitter account began rolling out the individual posters for this film’s characters this morning, ahead of this week’s debut full-length trailer. Each image features one of the many Barbies, Kens, “Humans,” and some other characters that require more explanation posing in front of a glittery Mattel sticker against a crystal-blue sky. If this is what the sun looks like in Barbie World, I’m here for it.

Some of the posters aren’t exactly “reveals,” as we’ve already seen a million and one on-set photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the film’s primary Barbie and Ken. However, Robbie’s poster contains what could be Barbie’s official tagline, “Barbie is everything!” So true!

But let’s get into this unique assortment of Barbies. By the looks of it, the film features at least 10 different versions of the doll. And in classic Barbie fashion, they each lead with their noble occupations right on the poster.

Aside from Robbie, we have Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, while Issa Rae’s is the president. Emma Mackey’s Barbie attains “a Nobel Peace Prize in physics,” and Ana Cruz Kayne is a “Supreme Court Justice.” Other accomplished Barbies include Sharon Rooney (“a lawyer”), Alexandra Shipp (a celebrated author”), and Ritu Arya, a “Pulitzer” winner.

Kate McKinnon, looking as eccentric and kooky as one of her Saturday Night Live characters, will also play a Barbie. Apparently, “splits” are her thing. And in one of the biggest surprises of the cast—although there were rumors that she’d be a part of the film—we have Dua Lipa as a Mermaid Barbie. (Hopefully, a singing one.)

There’s a bit more mystery when it comes to the movie’s Kens, whose descriptors are just that they’re Kens. Based on his poster, though, Ncuti Gatwa seems to be some sort of country singer, and Scott Evans, who also plays Ken, is sporting a cowboy hat. (Couple?) Otherwise, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Simu Liu are just other beautiful Kens. Plenty of food for thought!

The most curious of the bunch are the non-Ken male characters. First, there’s Will Ferrell in a business suit (a Mattel executive?) with the lawl-worthy caption, “Please call me Mother.” (Okay, Meghan Trainor.) Connor Swindells looks disgruntled as an “intern or something,” and Jamie Demetriou is just a “suit.” Then there’s Michael Cera, playing a dude named Allan, who was apparently Ken’s since-discontinued best friend. Based on this hilarious photo, we can assume he’ll be a total scene-stealer.

There are also characters who are simply classified as “human,” including America Ferrera and Ariana Breenblatt. They’re just as glamorous as their doll counterparts. And if you didn’t already recognize her voice in November’s teaser trailer, Oscar winner Helen Mirren is “the narrator.” Meanwhile, Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell apparently plays a pregnant woman named “Midge.”

Twitter users have spent much of the morning losing their cool over the new posters. K-pop stans have created their own versions with their favorite artists, and someone has already reimagined a Ken poster for Kendall Roy. Based on this reaction, we can assume the internet will literally collapse once the trailer drops.