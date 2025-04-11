Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane has revealed that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Speaking to People in an interview published Thursday, the actor, 52, shared the news of his diagnosis and added, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Dane, who stars in HBO’s Euphoria as Cal Jacobs, also revealed that he’s slated to return to production on the show next week, which is currently in the midst of filming its third season.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” the actor told People. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane on ‘Grey's Anatomy.’ Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Its symptoms often worsen over time, and eventually affect a patients’ ability to move, speak, eat, and breathe, according to Mayo Clinic.

The disease is typically regarded as fatal and has no known cure. Patients typically live three to five years after diagnosis, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, though some live longer.

Dane is widely known for his role as Mark Sloan on the Shonda Rhimes medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. He and wife Rebecca Gayheart share two children, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine.

According to People, other famous figures who have also been diagnosed with ALS include Roberta Flack and Stephen Hawking.