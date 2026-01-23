Grimes Shares Rare Details on Co-Parenting With Elon Musk

Grimes is peeling back the curtain on what co-parenting with Elon Musk actually looks like, revealing her children’s unique quirks and her clashes with the billionaire over parenting.

The singer, 36, posted a series of messages on Musk’s X platform about her children, sharing an odd but affectionate observation on what she called their “aura.”

“I try to never talk abt or show my kids because they deserve the right to anonymity,” Grimes wrote. “But I just have to say their pure aura is unmatched.”

She added, without elaboration, that “one of them even inexplicably commanded a flock of crows for while.”

Grimes has been outspoken for years regarding her co-parenting struggles with Elon Musk. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Grimes didn’t specify which of her three children with Musk—sons X Æ A-Xii, 5, and Techno Mechanicus, 3, or daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 4—was the apparent avian ringleader. But she hinted the ability might run in the family, joking that her own father also has “an allegiant flock of crows.”

The posts quickly drew fan reactions, prompting Grimes to open up further—particularly about how she and Musk differ when it comes to parenting in the digital age. When one user criticized parents who share their children publicly, calling it “using kids for clout,” Grimes replied simply: “agree.”

She expanded on that stance when another fan asked whether her children get screen time. Grimes acknowledged it’s an ongoing point of contention between her and Musk.

“Huge debate cuz the other parent is fine w it but it’s fairly avoided,” she wrote. When screen time does happen, she said, the focus is on “great art and ideally slower stuff.”

Elon Musk and Grimes head to dinner months before their separation. Gotham/GC Images

The exchange marked one of Grimes’ recent admissions about the challenges of co-parenting with one of the world’s richest most powerful men. It also echoed frustrations she’s voiced before.

Last year, Grimes publicly revealed that she had begged Musk to keep their children offline, even pursuing legal action, saying, “The state of my children’s lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Elon Musk for comment.

Grime’s emotional post follows the Tesla CEO’s decision to bring his children to high-profile public appearances, including an awkward Oval Office press conference with his son X.

The couple began dating in 2018 and initially separated in 2021. In the years since, Grimes has described what she says was a prolonged and painful custody battle. In a lengthy X post, she alleged Musk used her social media presence as grounds to argue she shouldn’t have custody, a fight she said resulted in her being separated from her children for five months.

Musk, 54, has largely avoided discussing the details of his co-parenting arrangements. He shares 14 children with multiple partners, including his ex-wife, Justine Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and author Ashley St. Clair.

In a rare reveal, the billionaire shared in a 2020 interview with the New York Times that he has limited involvement with his children when they’re very young, noting, “When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me.”

Elon Musk speaks during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

While Musk has stayed quiet about Grimes’ latest comments, the billionaire has remained publicly vocal elsewhere—most recently on the global stage.

Appearing at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Musk mocked his former bestie Donald Trump’s newly announced “Board of Peace,” joking that Trump might not be after “peace” so much as a “piece” of Greenland or Venezuela.