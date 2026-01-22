Trump Snubbed by Every Major Ally for Big Signing Ceremony

Some of the United States’ longest standing allies have scorned en masse a signing ceremony for Donald Trump’s new ‘Board of Peace’ initiative.

Not a single representative from a Western European country was present at the launch Thursday morning at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Fewer than 20 nations made an appearance, among them Gulf States like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, along with Argentina and Paraguay. The number stands well below the 35 anticipated by senior White House officials.

“Every one of them’s a friend of mine,” Trump said from the stage. “In this group I like every single one of them, can you believe it? Usually I have about two or three that I can’t stand.”

“They’re great people,” he added. “They’re great leaders.”