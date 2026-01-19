Trump’s Garbled Letter Begging a Dictator to Join His $1B ‘Peace’ Grift Exposed

President Donald Trump has billed his “Board of Peace” as an honor “reserved” only for a select few, but a string of world leaders apparently all received the same spammy invitation letter rife with mistakes.

Kremlin-controlled media hyped the invitation sent to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Vladimir Putin ally, as a “personal” letter from the American president. The Belarusian leader more commonly known as Europe’s last dictator was only the latest to boast of receiving an invitation on Monday after Putin also reported receiving one.

Written in the same style Trump uses to fire off often incoherent tirades on Truth Social, the bizarre invitation letter promises a “bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict” and declares that “it is time to turn all of these Dreams into reality.”

All for the low, low price of $1 billion in exchange for a permanent seat on the board and a shot at “GREATNESS FOR ALL.”

Images of the letters received by Lukashenko and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggest the same template was used for each invitation, with the corresponding names of world leaders swapped in but the same erratic capitalization and vague declarations featured throughout.

Bloomberg News first revealed that Trump plans to serve as the inaugural chairman of the board and will handpick its members, who must pay $1 billion within the first year of joining if they want to stick around. A three-year stint on the board requires no contribution, according to an unnamed U.S. official who spoke to the Associated Press.

Donald Trump suggested to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko his peace plan will "turn all of these Dreams into reality." Contributor/Contributor/Getty Images

A flurry of world leaders reported receiving invitations to join the board, which is widely seen as a potential rival to the U.N. Security Council.

The Kremlin has confirmed that Putin—a suspected war criminal who’s spent nearly four years trying to take over Ukraine—has also been offered a spot on the board, even as Trump has cited threats from Russia as a reason why he should be allowed to take over Greenland.

“This Board will be one of a kind, there has never been anything like it!” the letters read.

“At the heart of the Plan is The Board of Peace, the most impressive and consequential Board ever assembled, which will be established as a new International Organization and Transitional Governing Administration. Our effort will bring together a distinguished group of nations ready to shoulder the noble responsibility of building LASTING PEACE, an Honor reserved for those prepared to lead by example, and brilliantly invest in a secure and prosperous future for generations to come,” the invitations say.

“We will convene our wonderful and committed partners, most of whom are Highly Respected World Leaders, in the near future.”

Moscow said it is “studying all details” of Donald Trump’s invitation to Putin, but wants talks with the U.S. to "go over all the nuances.” Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump confusingly ended the letters with “with best wishes, I am, Sincerely,” before signing it with his thick, black signature, the same one he allegedly used to write jovial birthday messages to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Other world leaders reportedly asked by Trump to join the board include Argentina’s Javier Milei and Canada’s Mark Carney. An unnamed U.S. official told Bloomberg News that the $1 billion fee for permanent membership would be used to rebuild Gaza following Israel’s war against Hamas.