Unhinged Trump, 79, Makes Jaw-Dropping Threat Over His Nobel Snub

Donald Trump admitted in a bonkers letter to a fellow head of state that he is no longer the peace-loving president he claimed to be after being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The petulant 79-year-old has been in tantrum mode since the award was given to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado last year. He has made spurious peace-making claims to support the case for why it should have been him, and even took the award from its rightful winner in a bizarre knee-bending ceremony in the Oval Office last week.

The Norwegian committee that decides the award has pushed back, and now, Trump has fired off an angry letter to the Norwegian prime minister threatening world stability.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” he ranted in a letter sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presents Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal. The White House

Støre responded by reiterating what he said he had explained to Trump many times before: that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent committee, not by the Norwegian government.

“Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, I have several times clearly explained to Trump what is well known, namely that it is an independent Nobel Committee, and not the Norwegian government, that awards the prize,” he said in a statement given to Bloomberg.

Elsewhere in the letter, Trump said that whilst peace “will always be predominant,” the Trump administration “can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America”—and repeated his demand for U.S. ownership of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

He repeated his claim that “Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China,” and questioned why the European nation has a “right of ownership.”

Greenlanders protest Trump's intentions for the home over the weekend. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

“There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States,” he said.

“The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” he added, echoing social media posts early on Monday.

The letter, which was shared with other European governments, was first reported PBS News’ Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent Nick Schifrin. Støre, who has no say in who wins the Peace Prize, confirmed it was genuine, telling a Norwegian newspaper it came after he and Finnish President Alexander Stubb—Trump’s occasional golfing partner—asked Trump for a telephone call to discuss his threatened tariffs on European allies.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that “now it is time” to suppress the perceived Russian threat to take Greenland, seeming to suggest that the U.S. should move in and take the Arctic island that he and his administration have spent much of his second term lusting over.

“NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!” Trump posted.

Trump has long pined after both Greenland and the Nobel Peace Prize. Both remain out of his reach.

Trump thought he had the latter when Venezuelan opposition leader, and rightful winner of the award, María Corina Machado, gave her medal to him during a visit to the White House last week.

Trump, who claims to have brokered the end of at least eight conflicts, gleefully accepted it. However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee handed him a second snub, saying in a statement on Friday: “The Nobel Prize and the laureate are inseparable. Even if the medal or diploma later comes into someone else’s possession, this does not alter who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”