Trump, 79, Appears to Forget Name of Woman Who Just Gave Him Her Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump was handed the Nobel Peace Prize he has been whining about receiving for years today—only to seemingly forget the name of the woman who passed hers over to him just hours earlier.

In a media huddle outside the White House, the 79-year-old president was asked why he has yet to support María Corina Machado’s bid for Venezuelan leadership.

“I had a great meeting yesterday by a person who I have a lot of respect for and she has respect, obviously, for me and our country and she gave me her Nobel Prize,” Trump said, notably avoiding her name.

“I’ll tell you what, I got to know her, I never met her before, and I was very, very impressed. She’s a really—this is a fine woman.”

President Donald Trump speaks to the press before his departs the White House en route Palm Beach, Florida on Jan. 16, 2026. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

On social media, several commentators noted that it appeared as though Machado’s name had slipped the president’s mind.

Machado, leader of the opposition to Nicolás Maduro’s government, has been vying for power in the South American nation following the U.S. gunpoint extradition of Maduro at the start of the month.

Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her "tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy." Rune Hellestad/Getty Images

However, despite claiming Maduro was operating a “cartel,” the Trump administration left his vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, running the country, along with virtually all of his government.

White House insiders have said that Trump has so far refused to back Machado’s campaign because his feelings are still hurt that the 58-year-old politician did not turn down her Nobel Peace Prize in favor of Trump—who was ineligible for the prize in 2025.

In a desperate effort to placate the near-octogenarian with a habit of pocketing shiny things, Machado offered up her award to him on Thursday “because he deserves it.” Trump, of course, accepted it with glee.

Machado gives Trump her Nobel Peace Prize. The White House

Trump, who will be the oldest president of all-time by the end of his second term, has a history of forgetting things he ought to know, including the names of oceans, promises to voters, and the age of the country.

Speculation about the president’s health has only increased during his first-year in office, with Trump increasingly being seen noding off during meetings.

While the much-coveted Nobel Prize was claimed by Trump, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has since reiterated its ruling that prizes cannot be exchanged and the transfer is ultimately meaningless.

Trump celebrated getting someone else's award on Truth Social. Truth Social

“Even if the medal or diploma later comes into someone else’s possession, this does not alter who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” the committee said. “The decision is final and applies for all time.”

Machado, for her troubles, was awarded a goodie bag of MAGA swag following her meeting with Trump.