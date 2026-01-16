Nobel Winner Gets Tacky Consolation Prize for Handing it to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has been pictured leaving the White House with a MAGA swag bag.

Machado made Trump’s day on Thursday when she regifted him the Nobel Peace Prize she won in October.

Machado had given her award a Trump makeover, mounting it in a gold frame to match the Oval Office decor and including an inscription that flattered the president’s ego.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presents Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize. The White House

“To President Donald J. Trump. In gratitude for your extraordinary leadership in promoting peace through strength, advancing diplomacy, and defending liberty and prosperity,” it read.

Referencing the U.S. military raid that saw Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro seized on Jan. 3, the inscription continued “in recognition of President Trump’s principled and decisive action to secure a free Venezuela.”

“The courage of America, and its President Donald J. Trump, will never be forgotten by the Venezuelan people.”

After spending over two and a half hours at the White House, including a private lunch, Machado was snapped leaving with a MAGA-cap-red gift bag that featured the president’s signature in gold print.

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado carries a gift bag with President Donald Trump's signature on it outside the White House following a meeting with Trump on January 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said on Wednesday that Trump often takes his guests on a tour of the White House gift shop, which is located outside the Oval Office.

“It’s not clear what she got in exchange,” Collins said on The Lead with Jake Tapper of Machado’s gift bag.

