Trump Gleefully Seizes Nobel Peace Prize From Real Winner

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said she “presented” to Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize she won—and which he has coveted.

Machado, who met with the president in the Oval Office on Thursday, has not received Trump’s endorsement to replace President Nicolás Maduro, whom U.S. forces captured and brought to New York for an arraignment on drug and weapons-related charges. But Thursday’s gesture may grease the wheels toward that end.

Trump intensely lobbied for the Nobel Peace Prize, losing out to Venezuela's opposition leader. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Even if Trump indeed has the physical prize in his possession, Machado’s move might just be cosmetic.

A Nobel Institute spokesperson previously told the Daily Beast: “A Nobel Prize can neither be revoked nor transferred to others. Once the announcement of the laureate(s) has been made, the decision stands for all time. As for the prize money, the laureate(s) are free to dispose of it as they see fit.”

The Norwegian Nobel Institute said its rules do not permit the transfer of its prize. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images