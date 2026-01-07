Trump Sulks About Nobel Prize as He Threatens New Wars

Donald Trump has lashed out at America’s NATO allies over his failure to secure a Nobel Peace Prize, fuming that his peacemaking skills had not been given enough credit.

Two months after he lost his bid to win the long-coveted accolade, Trump vented his ongoing frustration on Truth Social on Wednesday as he questioned the group’s loyalty.

President of the United States Donald Trump during the NATO Summit 2025. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

“I single-handedly ENDED 8 WARS, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize,” he wrote in his Wednesday morning tirade.

“But that doesn’t matter! What does matter is that I saved Millions of Lives.”

Some of the wars Trump claims to have “ended” include Cambodia and Thailand (where fighting has broken out again); India and Pakistan (which India disputes), and Rwanda and Congo (where the war is far from over).

Trump’s complaint about the Peace Prize comes days after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, paving the way for America to “run” the Latin American country and seize its oil.

Nicolas Maduro pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges in New York on Monday. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

On Monday, after warning Venezuela that he could strike them again if the U.S. didn’t get its way, the president announced that the interim government would be “turning over” up to 50 billion gallons of oil to the US, currently worth almost $3 billion.

“This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!” he said.

But the president has also set his sights elsewhere, with the White House not ruling out using the military to acquire Greenland.

Such a move would be highly controversial because the island is a self-governing democratic territory of Denmark, which is a close U.S. ally.

Unlike Venezuela, it is also a fellow NATO member, and military action would therefore be a gross violation of international law and state sovereignty.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, European leaders—including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz—rallied around Denmark and Greenland, effectively warning the US against military action.

“Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” they said, in a stinging rebuke.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday, also weighed in, telling reporters in Paris: “The future of Greenland is a decision exclusively for the people of Greenland and Denmark.”

But on Wednesday morning, Trump hit back at NATO, questioning the group’s loyalty to America.

“RUSSIA AND CHINA HAVE ZERO FEAR OF NATO WITHOUT THE UNITED STATES, AND I DOUBT NATO WOULD BE THERE FOR US IF WE REALLY NEEDED THEM. EVERYONE IS LUCKY THAT I REBUILT OUR MILITARY IN MY FIRST TERM, AND CONTINUE TO DO SO,” he said in an all-caps rant.

“We will always be there for NATO, even if they won’t be there for us.”

The post was the second time in as many weeks that Trump has fumed about the Nobel Peace Prize.

Last week, he was also caught on a hot mic complaining about his defeat to Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump had spent most of the year vying for a Nobel Peace Prize, with allies such as Netanyahu lobbying the Norwegian Nobel Committee on his behalf.

But the committee announced in October that this year’s award would go to Venezuelan democracy advocate and opposition leader María Corina Machado, prompting claims that Trump was “robbed” and that the committee had chosen “politics over peace.”