Trump Can’t Let Go of Nobel Peace Prize Despite Epic Snub

The president noted that, even though the prize honors accomplishments from 2024, the committee could have made “an exception.”

Erkki Forster
Night News Reporter

President Donald Trump is still stewing about being passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the prize Trump has long chased to Venezuelan democracy advocate and opposition leader María Corina Machado on Friday.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung quickly lashed out at the announcement, accusing the committee of choosing “politics over peace.” Trump, for his part, tried to play it cool by boasting about Machado’s tribute to him.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One for a trip to the Middle East on October 12, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump will address the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem on Monday, followed by a "Gaza Peace Summit" in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, after helping broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
“[Benjamin Netanyahu] just put me up for the Nobel prize. So you know, I don’t know what it means with the Nobel prize but he put me up,” President Donald Trump told reporters on his way to Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“The person who actually got the Nobel Prize called today, called me, and said ‘I’m accepting this in honor of you, because you really deserved it.’ A really nice thing to do,” the president said on Friday.

But as the president departed for Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday to tout the Gaza peace deal he helped broker, he seemed still hung up about missing out on the prize he had aggressively lobbied for by repeatedly claiming he’d “solved” multiple wars.

Trump, 79, shared a screenshot on Truth Social of an Oct. 9 post by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsing him for the prize.

“Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it! 🏅” the prime minister’s official X account wrote alongside a bizarre AI-generated image showing him bestowing a golden medal on Trump.

Netanyahu, 75, shared the post just after Israel and Hamas agreed to a deal to end the war in Gaza based on Trump’s 20-point proposal. Trump had unveiled the agreement just hours before the Nobel prize winner was to be announced.

The prime minister’s fawning post was on the president’s mind when he spoke to reporters on Air Force One Sunday.

“[Netanyahu] just put me up for the Nobel prize,” he said. “So you know, I don’t know what it means with the Nobel prize but he put me up.”

Trump was then asked how he thought the Gaza peace deal “fits into” his legacy.

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 10, 2025, on his way to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive a medical checkup. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
”I did this not for Nobel. I did this for saving lives,” the president told reporters. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

“This will be my eighth war that I’ve solved. I’m good at solving wars. I’m good at making peace and it’s an honor to do it. I’ve saved millions of lives,” he replied, before bringing up the Nobel prize again.

“Now in all fairness to the Nobel committee, it was for 2024. And this was picked for 2024. But there are those that say you could make an exception because a lot of things happened during ’25 that are done and complete and great.”

He added, “But I did this not for Nobel. I did this for saving lives.”

The president will address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and meet with hostage families on Monday, before traveling to Egypt for a summit meeting on the peace deal.

