Grimes: ‘Unrecognizable’ Elon Musk Left Me ‘Fighting’ to See Our Kids

Grimes claimed this week that her ex Elon Musk, the “love of her life,” has become “unrecognizable” to her amid a custody battle over their three children, which was reportedly resolved on Thursday, though details are unclear.

The singer dated Musk from 2018 to 2022. They share two sons, X Æ A-Xii and Techno Mechanicus, and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl.

Grimes took to X, which is owned by Musk, on Wednesday to explain how the custody battle has affected her creative output and family life.

In a lengthy tweet, Grimes claimed she had “spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids.”

She wrote that she was “fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me... all the while I didn’t see one of my babies for 5 months.”

“And this is only what can be said publicly,” she added, “since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”

Musk has never addressed these custody issues or his and Grimes’ co-parenting publicly. Despite regularly spending hours on X, he has not acknowledged or responded to Grimes’ previous tweets—which have often attempted to communicate directly with him about their children—though he has reportedly used them in court filings.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” Grimes wrote in September 2023, referencing Shivon Zilis, the mother of three of Musk’s children.

Musk, the richest man in the world, threw his support behind Donald Trump in the final months of the presidential election. Since Trump’s victory, he has taken to holding court at Mar-a-Lago with the president-elect, and was tapped to lead the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency.

In another tweet shared Wednesday, Grimes wrote that she was “going bankrupt” from the custody suit. “I just slept and cried every minute I wasn’t explicitly fighting for my kids during that year,” she said.