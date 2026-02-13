Gwyneth Paltrow’s Nepo Baby, 21, Comes Clean About Cosmetic Procedures

The daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has come clean about her cosmetic secrets.

Apple Martin, 21, disclosed she previously had lip filler while filming an “everyday stressed out college student skincare” routine for Vogue, which was released on YouTube on Thursday. The model and singer, who balances her public profile with studies and sorority life at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, acknowledged persistent online chatter about her lips.

“Time to come clean. I got lip filler one time,” she said in the video. “I think I got it when I was 18. I just thought that it was too big.”

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Moses Martin at the "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere on December 16, 2025. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

She added: “Everyone seems to think that I have crazy lip filler,” insisting that “I just pout my lips a lot and I put on a lip of lip liner.”

In the video, Apple demonstrated what she called her “lip filler optical illusion,” applying liner “right above my lip. Once you get the natural shape of your lips just go a tiny, tiny bit above it.”

After finishing her makeup with a plumping gloss, she quipped, “You can see the lips are already plumping. Not lip filler, thank you.”

Apple Martin attends her first red carpet, which she discussed in the Vogue video, on December 16, 2025, in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

“I feel like this is the first time people are hearing me talk,” she also remarked, nodding to her more image-driven online presence.

During her filmed beauty routine, Martin also revealed that she was bullied for her appearance—specifically her eyes— throughout elementary and middle school. She joked that classmates used to compare her to Sid the Sloth from the animated movie Ice Age, and now some online have taken to making the remark as well.

“I have very expressive eyes, and I think that’s really fun,” Martin said, before adding that it can also give away her feelings. “I mean, it’s fun, and then it’s not because if, like, I’m upset or in a bad mood, like everyone can tell immediately.”

Her disclosure followed fresh headlines involving her mother. Gwyneth Paltrow, who has never publicly confirmed invasive plastic surgery, admitted to laser treatments and Botox.

“God, yes. Both successfully and unsuccessfully, I’m afraid,” Paltrow said when an Instagram follower asked if she ever had the latter.

More recently, Paltrow told Richard Eden of the Daily Mail that she underwent a $50,000 therapeutic plasma exchange in Chicago, a “detox” procedure intended to filter materials such as mold and microplastics from the blood.

Paltrow and Chris Martin finalized their divorce in 2016. Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

“I’d been going through lots of health stuff with that kind of ambiguous chronic stuff that medicine normally has a harder time dealing with: chronic fatigue, brain fog,” she said. She added that she “was so interested in this idea that we could filter out things in our blood that were making us more sick,” and maintained she “felt amazing after” the treatment.