Mega-Star Nepo Baby’s Stage Debut Roasted as a Joke

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter has been roasted online following a viral video of her singing, with people asking, “Is this a joke?” and “Nepotism has killed art.”

Apple Martin, 21, surprised concertgoers at Nashville’s Cannery Hall, joining the Vanderbilt student duo Jade Street on stage to sing their upcoming song “Satellite,” which she is featured on.

Although her Coldplay frontman father is one of the most famous and decorated singers in the world, her musical abilities were widely mocked after clips of the performance Friday night appeared on TikTok.

Commenters were quick to criticize her vocal chops, sniping, “She needs to leave the singing to her dad,” “Oh the hidden talent needs to stay hidden,” and “Nepotism. Yikes. She is not a singer.”

Others compared her to a drunk karaoke singer, writing, “I sound the same after a few drinks at karaoke,” and “Everyone sounds like this after 3.2 drinks at a Karaoke bar.”

Many of the critics pointed to her nepotistic connection to the industry, as both of her parents, who “consciously uncoupled” in 2014, are superstars in the arts.

Chris Martin was reportedly in the crowd to watch his daughter’s debut in Nashville. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Her mother, Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow, is also a “nepo baby,” as her parents are director and producer Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002, and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner.

However, where Gwyneth Paltrow managed to carve out a career, and subsequent moguldom in the wellness industry, of her own, it appears as if Apple Martin is having a harder time finding her feet—even if her feet are wearing Chanel, as the late Karl Lagerfeld anointed her as a “Chanel Girl” at the age of 4, according to People.

She has appeared in a few fashion shoots over the past few months after making waves last November at a Paris debutante ball, where she was accused of being a “mean girl.”

Not all of the comments she received about her Nashville debut were negative. The 21-year-old posted another video of the performance to her own Instagram account, where she received effusive praise, with one person saying she is “blessed with a beautiful voice,” and even one of her mom’s famous friends, workout tycoon Tracy Anderson, commenting with angel, music, and star emojis.

However, the video posted to Instagram appears to be footage from the live show but audio from a recording of the song, as the audio is not the same as the TikTok live footage.

Apple Martin, seen in 2007 in New York City snuggling up to her mom, is also the granddaughter of Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner and the late director and producer Bruce Paltrow. Scott Wintrow/Getty Images

Apple Martin lives in Nashville, where she is a senior at Vanderbilt University. There, the aspiring model told Interview magazine that she is involved in student theater and recently starred in a Love Island parody with the Vanderbilt Original Cast.