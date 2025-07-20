Coldplay Frontman Now Issuing Warnings After CEO Cheating Scandal Fallout

Coldplay’s Chris Martin isn’t taking any more chances.

The band’s frontman is now warning fans before putting them on the jumbotron at concerts following the viral moment when he accidentally exposed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, 50, cuddling with his Head of HR.

“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd,” he said at Coldplay’s concert in Wisconsin Saturday.

Chris Martin’ speech before the Jumbotron session at #ColdplayMadison tonight.



‘We’d like so say hello to some of you in the crowd, how we gonna do that, is we gonna use our cameras & put some of you on the big screen



So pls If you haven’t done your make up do your make up now’ pic.twitter.com/l3qZpmzU87 — Coldplay Indonesia (@IDWantsColdplay) July 20, 2025

“How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen,” he said.

“So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now,” Martin added as the crowd cheered and laughed.

The warning comes days after Byron and Astronomer’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were caught looking loved up at Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston Wednesday.

The pair appeared on the jumbotron during a back-and-forth segment between Martin and the crowd.

“Oh, look at these two,” Martin said when the cameras caught the co-workers smiling and cuddling.

The two appeared to be having a good time before being placed on a Jumbotron at Gillette Stadium. TikTok

Once they noticed that they were on the big screen, however, they immediately separated and covered their faces, Byron dropping to the ground. Martin reassured them by saying: “All right, come on, you’re OK.”

“Uh oh, what?” he continued as the couple stayed hidden. “Either they are having an affair or they are just very shy.”

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

Byron and Cabot, who are both married to different people, have not yet spoken out on the incident.

Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, reportedly changed her last name on Facebook after the clip came out before deleting her account entirely.

Cabot is married to the CEO of Massachusetts-based rum company Privateer Rum, Andrew Cabot.

Astronomer posted on X Saturday that Byron had “tendered his resignation,” and the company is now in search of a new Chief Executive.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the statement read.

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI.

“While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not,” the company stated.