The woman caught cheating with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was herself cheating on another CEO—her husband.

Kristin Cabot, Astronomer’s Chief People Officer, went viral on Thursday after being caught canoodling with Byron on the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert just outside Boston.

As it turns out, Byron isn’t the only CEO in her life, with the New York Post reporting that Cabot, whose maiden name is Stanek, lives with, and is presumably married to, to Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum, a Massachusetts-based rum company.

Having previously shared another home in the same town, the couple purchased a new $2.2 million home in New Hampshire together just five months ago.

Kristin Cabot has been an advisory board member at Privateer Rum since September 2020, according to her now-deleted LinkedIn page. And photos of the Cabots posing with two children have been circulated online in the wake of the scandal.

Byron and Cabot’s relationship was made public after a video of them hiding from the camera at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, went viral on TikTok, where it has now amassed more than 72 million views.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

The couple were enjoying the concert with their arms wrapped around each other until the camera panned to them, at which point Byron attempted to hide while Cabot covered her face with her hands.

The pair were quickly identified, forcing Astronomer, a New York-based software company, to issue a statement. ”Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the statement read.