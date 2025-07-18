Cheating Coldplay CEO and Kiss Cam Lover Placed on Leave

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is expected to resign from the billion-dollar company after he was virally caught cuddling a co-worker at a Coldplay concert.

Byron, 50, and Astronomer head of human resources Kristin Cabot were spotted red-faced and in an embrace on the jumbotron at the Coldplay concert on Wednesday in Boston. Cameras seemingly singled out the couple because they looked so in love, but when they quickly uncoupled and attempted to hide their faces, Coldplay frontman joked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy,” E! News reported.

Axios reported that Byron and Cabot were immediately placed on leave amid all the hoopla over their alleged afterwork activities. A source told the outlet that the company is in the middle of negotiating a resignation and exit package for Byron.

In a Friday LinkedIn post, Astronomer announced in a Friday that the company is taking official action with a formal investigation.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company said.

The company added, “The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

The company's delayed response has been due in part to Byron's slow resignation and exit package negotiations, another source told Axios. https://t.co/u0NmIY4yb5 — Axios (@axios) July 18, 2025

The New York Post reported that Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan had dropped Byron from her name on Thursday as social media users flooded her page with comments of support amid Byron’s alleged cheating. Kerrigan has since deleted her Facebook account altogether, which was chock-full of photos of the couple on adventures with their two children, the Post reported.

NDTV reported that Byron resides in New York with Kerrigan, an educator at Bancroft School, serving as a associate director of Lower School & The Hope Graham Program Admission.

Astronomer, a New York-based data infrastructure company, has been valued at over $1.3 billion.