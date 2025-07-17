A man and woman desperately attempted to hide their faces after they were put on a “kiss cam” at a Coldplay concert.

Internet sleuths identified the mystery pair as Astronomer CEO Andrew Byron and Kristin Cabot, who is Astronomer’s “Chief People Officer.”

The tech executives immediately tried to conceal their faces when they appeared on the big screen. TikTok

Professional headshots appear to confirm the duo’s identity as executives at the company, which uses AI to help manage data workflows.

A Jumbotron camera at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, captured the pair with their arms draped around each other as they smiled and sang. However, their demeanor changed in a snap once they were put on the big screen.

The man identified as Byron ducked out of the camera’s view, while the woman, said to be Cabot, threw her hands over her blushing face, turning away.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

The cringeworthy clip was from the British rock band’s show on Wednesday. It was not taken from a pre-performance kiss cam. Instead, it was part of an interactive back-and-forth between lead singer Chris Martin and the crowd, meaning the majority of eyes at Gillette Stadium—capable of holding more than 70,000 for concerts—were likely on them.

The two appeared to be having a good time before realizing they had been placed on a Jumbotron at Gillette Stadium. TikTok

“Oh, look at these two,” Martin said as the camera cut to the pair, who were smiling at the time.

As the duo scrambled to conceal their identities, the singer initially tried to assure them that they did not need to be camera-shy.

“All right, come on, you’re OK,” Martin said.

The man identified as Andrew Byron physically ducked to the ground to get out of the camera’s view. TikTok

However, as the man knelt down out of the camera’s view, Martin realized that he may have just uncovered a secret night out.

“Uh oh, what?” Martin said next. “Either they are having an affair or they are just very shy.”

Posts on social media allege that both Byron and Cabot are married to other people, but there has been no confirmation from them. Neither Cabot nor Byron responded to requests seeking clarification from the Daily Beast.

Andy Byron’s LinkedIn page states that he has been the CEO of Astronomer since 2023. LinkedIn

A company announcement said Cabot was hired in November. The press release listed her name only as “Kristin Cabot,” despite earlier employers identifying her as “Kristin Thornby” or “Kristin Cabot (Thornby).”

Byron, 50, has been Astronomer’s CEO since July 2023, according to his LinkedIn. He and Cabot both have addresses listed in New England, but not together.

Andy Byron praised Kristin Cabot when Astronomer hired her in November. Astronomer

Byron praised Cabot in November after her hiring, saying in a statement that she has “deep expertise in talent management” and has “exceptional leadership.”

He continued, “She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies, and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”