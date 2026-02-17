Gwyneth Paltrow’s Nepo Baby Daughter, 21, Responds to Bullying Rumors

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter has pushed back against rumors that she was expelled from school for bullying.

Apple Martin, 21, said on her Instagram Stories on Monday that the allegations are “completely untrue.”

“Hi! I didn’t wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand,” she wrote.

“I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone.

Apple Martin and mother Gwyneth Paltrow at "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere in December 2025. Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

“I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions.

“But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that ❤️."

Martin was previously at the center of bullying speculation in December 2024 after a video made the rounds online that appeared to show her interrupting another girl’s photo session at a debutante ball, where women between the ages of 16 and 20 are introduced into society

The incident sparked the rumors that Martin was expelled from high school over bullying.

But the debutante involved, Aliénor Loppin de Montmort, quickly defended her. Speaking to PEOPLE at the time, she said, “[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting.” She added, “She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!”

A source close to Paltrow also pushed back on the narrative in comments to DailyMail.com, insisting her daughter is a “girls’ girl” rather than a “mean girl.”

“Apple’s more playful and fun and she’s really a total girls’ girl,” the source said.

“She would never mean to take the spotlight from anyone, that was not her intention. To characterize her as a mean girl is very untrue.

“She really had such a wonderful evening and I feel bad that this is even taking away from that because it was such an uplifting evening for her and the other girls.”

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2014. Larry Busacca/NBC

The young model, who is the daughter of Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, is currently a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, after graduating from Los Angeles’ Crossroads School in 2022.

She previously revealed that she hopes to follow in her mother’s footsteps and pursue acting after completing her degree in law, history, and society. “I love dancing and I love acting. My dream is to act,” she told Vogue.

Paltrow and Martin welcomed Apple, their first child, in May 2004, followed by their son Moses in April 2006. The couple married in December 2003 but ended their marriage a decade later, announcing their “conscious uncoupling” in March 2014.