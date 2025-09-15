‘Hacks’ Star’s Anti-Trump Message Bleeped During Emmy Speech

Emmy-winner Hannah Einbinder was bleeped at the 77th Emmy Awards, where she declared “F--- ICE and free Palestine” as she accepted the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy on Sunday.

“I just wanna say, go birds, f--- ICE, and Free Palestine,” The Hacks star (and Phildelphia Eagles fans) said as she closed her speech. Added host Nate Bargatze when he took the stage after Einbinder, “She also cursed, and—let me tell ya—I’ll start a swear jar so fast.”

Einbinder, who won her first Emmy Sunday night after being nominated for all four seasons of Hacks, told Variety that the lauded HBO series will end after its fifth season.

“It’s nice to do something as many times as it should be done,” she told the site, “Not overstay your welcome. Rip it and do it and laugh and cry.” Einbinder’s comments Sunday come after Bargatze promised he would not do any political jokes during the broadcast following the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

HBO

Bargatze told Entertainment Weekly, “I know there’s heartbreaking stuff that’s been happening right now, but I want this night to be an escape, and I think that’s why I was brought on.”

He continued, “I think a lot of people are watching, I know they watch my stand-up for that reason, so I just don’t wanna break that trust that I have in them, and just make the night be a fun night.”

Hannah Einbinder attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Einbinder took a different approach during her acceptance speech, following months of public pushback against the war in Gaza. Einbinder, who is Jewish, condemned Israel in the wake of the country’s Oct. 7 response while being honored by the Human Rights Campaign in March.