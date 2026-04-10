‘Hacks’ Star Reveals What She Stole From the Set

Jean Smart bid adieu to Hacks by keeping a part of the show’s set for herself.

The Emmy-winning actress revealed to People that she took “some drapes” from her character Deborah Vance’s bedroom, which she’ll now keep in her own room.

“Is HBO listening?” she joked after making her admission.

Jean Smart in season five of "Hacks." HBOMax

Smart spoke to People as the fifth and final season of Hacks premiered on HBO. For her role as a legendary stand-up comedian on the show, Smart has won four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The 74-year-old star reflected on her final days on set, telling People, “We’d be shooting a scene, and they’d go, ‘OK, OK, that’s a wrap on Deborah’s bedroom.’ You go, ‘Whoa, what? That’s one of my favorite rooms on the whole set. This is the last time?’ Then they go, ‘Okay, that’s a wrap on Deborah’s kitchen.’ I was like, ‘No, no, no, this island is mine! This is my fantasy island.’”

The lead duo of “Hacks” have bagged several awards for their performances. HBOMax

Smart’s co-star, Hannah Einbinder, also took some souvenirs from the set. She revealed to People that she took her character’s “driver’s license and her credit card and her hospital bracelet, and a lot of her clothes.” She added that she keeps the items in her “little jewelry box.”

Einbinder, 30, received a Primetime Emmy Award and a Critics’ Choice Television Award for her role as comedy writer Ava Daniels.

The two stars of the hit HBO series saved items from the set. Kenny Laubbacher/HBO Max

The critically acclaimed comedy about the dysfunctional yet determined duo premiered in 2021. Hacks has been lauded for its portrayal of relationships, the entertainment industry, morals, and ambition.

“Hacks leaves us with a nod to Hollywood’s relentless optimism,” the Daily Beast notes in a review of the fifth season.

“We can imagine a world in which the show will always go on, even though we’ve paused the TV and see there’s only five (beautiful, brilliant) minutes left in one of—if not the greatest—shows about comedy ever made.”

Smart revealed to Variety that even she was taken aback by the way the series ended. Ultimately, however, she says it was the “perfect” way to draw the curtains on the hit show.

The fifth season of Hacks is now airing on HBO Max.