Half-Dead Mitch McConnell Makes Terrifying ‘SNL’ Debut

Saturday Night Live roasted the Republican Party for trying to hide Senator Mitch McConnell’s apparent health struggles.

This week’s cold open centered around the GOP’s attempts to film an inspiring get-out-the-vote video for the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

Mikey Day as Mitch McConnell. NBC

“We need this next guy to get the Reagan Republicans out to the polls,” said one GOP operative, played by cast member Ashley Padilla.

The guy she referred to, it turned out, was a barely conscious Mitch McConnell, played by cast member Mikey Day. This was Day’s first time playing the 84-year-old Kentucky senator; previously, James Austin Johnson played McConnell in 2022.

The video quickly went off the rails, with Day’s McConnell barely able to speak.

After several awkward, silent moments, McConnell finally blurted out, “Live from New York...” only for Padilla’s character to gently tell him it was “too soon” in the cold open for someone to deliver that line.

McConnell ultimately flashed a “peace” sign, referencing the gesture the real McConnell keeps making whenever reporters ask about his health. He was then quickly rolled off-screen.

McConnell’s health has received major media scrutiny due to his mysterious absence from public view following his hospitalization in June.

(The real) Mitch McConnell offers a peace sign to reporters. NBC

In July, after more than a month with no media sightings, McConnell’s press team posted an odd photo of him in the hospital holding a newspaper with the day’s date on it.

In recent weeks, the senator has appeared on Capitol Hill, at times requiring prompting from aides and fellow Republicans during votes.

In a September committee meeting, a frail-looking McConnell was seen needing coaching from his aides to vote “aye” on a bill. McConnell’s voice was hoarse, and he stayed silent throughout the rest of the meeting.

President Trump, 80, has also faced concerns over his age and health throughout his second term, although his SNL counterpart seems as lively as ever.

Trump (played by cast member James Austin Johnson) appeared in the cold open after McConnell, delivering his victory message for if the Republicans win the midterms:

“We did it, we won, nobody has ever won so much before!” said Johnson’s Trump.

“Great,” said one of the GOP operatives, played by cast member Andrew Dismukes. “And then can we get [a message for] just in case we lose?”

In the exact same tone, Trump declared, “We did it, we won, nobody has ever won so much before!”