Harry and Meghan Announce Next Netflix Venture After Flop Christmas Special

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their latest venture with Netflix following Markle’s Christmas special bombing critically and the royal couple striking a reportedly less sought-after deal with the streaming giant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be behind the camera once more, adapting The Wedding Date, a romance novel by bestselling author Jasmine Guillory, for their production company Archewell Productions.

Jasmine Guillory's novel "The Wedding Date" will be Harry and Meghan's production companies' next project. David Livingston/Getty Images

Screenwriter Tracy Oliver will be adapting the 2018 novel that became the debut book in a six-book series, Deadline reported. Tracy Ryerson will also be producing the film.

The Wedding Date novel follows the tale of Alexa Monroe and Drew Nichols, who get stuck in an elevator together and emerge with plans for Monroe to be a last-minute wedding date for Nichols.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a first-look deal with Netflix in August, reportedly a "downgrade" compared to their 2020 deal. Joe Scarnici/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The announcement comes amid speculation that the Sussexes are at odds with the streaming giant.

In 2020, the royal couple signed a powerful five-year deal with Netflix, thought to be worth over $100 million. Yet in March of this year, it was revealed that the Netflix deal hadn’t been renewed after brutal reviews slammed her show, With Love, Meghan.

In August, the Sussexes agreed to a new, reportedly less glamorous deal with Netflix. The royal couple announced they signed a “multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects” with the streamer. While no amount was released, The Hollywood Reporter said the deal was “in practice, a downgrade.”

But as rumors swirled about a dwindling partnership between Netflix and the Sussexes, Markle praised the new deal as “an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's production company started strong with their bombshell documentary series "Harry & Meghan," but has struggled to release as successful projects since. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

The royal pair’s first project with Netflix, Harry & Meghan, was a huge success, landing them the spot as Netflix’s fifth-most popular documentary series of all time. Released in 2022, the documentary series detailed the couple’s issues with the royal family and their decision to step back from royal duties.

Their production company, Archewell Productions, went on to release Live to Lead (2022), Heart of Invictus (2023), Polo (2024), With Love, Meghan (2025), and Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within (2025).

Their most recent project, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration—a holiday special for Markle’s lifestyle show—was met with critical disdain, however.

Released on Dec. 3, Vogue described it as not “riveting nor stimulating.” Decider noted that it felt too “carefully constructed” and “manufactured.” The Independent said it “isn’t fun, enjoyable or even aspirational.” And The Guardian recommended viewers “to take as many anti-emetics as medically advisable, then assume the crash position” before watching.

In the Daily Beast’s own review of the special, the British saying “you can’t polish a turd, but you can roll it in glitter” was referenced, pointing out that the project’s glaring editing mistakes send the message that Netflix is “done” with Markle.