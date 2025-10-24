Meghan and Harry Part Ways With Publicist After Just Months

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have parted ways with the latest in a long string of publicists.

Emily Robinson served as the communications director for the Duke of Duchess of Sussex for just four months, starting in May. Robinson was previously a Senior Director of Publicity at Netflix.

She is the tenth publicist hired by the royals over the last five years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watching the sitting volleyball final at Vancouver Convention Centre (VCC), at the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada. Picture date: Saturday February 15, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images) Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Robinson’s friend told The Daily Mail, “She left a few weeks ago. She’s not a quitter, so things must have been pretty horrible for her to go.” Robinson herself has not released any statement so far. Her LinkedIn profile outlines her stints at Netflix, The History Channel, and Discovery Channel, and shows she is currently the President of independent firm RobComms. There are no posts signaling her affiliation with the Sussexes.

A spokesperson for the royal couple confirmed Robinson’s departure to People, saying, “Ms. Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of With Love, Meghan and additional support for the production company. She did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Skeleton Finals during day two of the 2025 Invictus Games on February 10, 2025 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein/WireImage

The statement references Markle’s lifestyle television series, With Love, Meghan, which premiered on Netflix this year with two seasons consisting of eight episodes. A third segment in the form of a Christmas special will be released this December.

Robinson’s departure follows that of several other staffing changes this year alone. Deesha Tank, who previously held Robinson’s role and worked for the couple for over three years, left in June. Communications chiefs Charlie Gipson and Kyle Boulia exited their positions around the same time, allegedly fired by Prince Harry and Markle. Reportedly, Gipson and Boulia were blamed for failing to address negative media coverage.