Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Appear in New York in Rare Outing
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday as the couple attended the annual Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the gala to accept the Humanitarians of the Year award from Project Healthy Minds for their commitment to mental health wellbeing and their efforts to improve online safety for families and young people. The couple established The Archewell Foundation in 2020 and previously launched The Parent’s Network at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival in 2023. In the couple’s acceptance speech, Harry described mental health access as “one of the most pressing issues of our time” and praised Project Healthy Minds for their work. The rare outing from the Sussexes comes less than a week after Markle, 44, was spotted in attendance at Paris Fashion Week in order to support her friend, new Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. It marked her first trip to Europe since attending the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf in 2023.