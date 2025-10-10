Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Appear in New York in Rare Outing

SPOTTED
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.10.25 12:17AM EDT 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday as the couple attended the annual Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the gala to accept the Humanitarians of the Year award from Project Healthy Minds for their commitment to mental health wellbeing and their efforts to improve online safety for families and young people. The couple established The Archewell Foundation in 2020 and previously launched The Parent’s Network at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival in 2023. In the couple’s acceptance speech, Harry described mental health access as “one of the most pressing issues of our time” and praised Project Healthy Minds for their work. The rare outing from the Sussexes comes less than a week after Markle, 44, was spotted in attendance at Paris Fashion Week in order to support her friend, new Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. It marked her first trip to Europe since attending the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf in 2023.

Read it at People

2
NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce Found Asleep Behind the Wheel
ZZZZZZZ
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.09.25 11:40PM EDT 
Paul Pierce
Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Former Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce was arrested for DUI on Tuesday night after being found asleep behind the wheel. California Highway Patrol officers found his Range Rover SUV stopped in northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 that had been closed as the result of a separate crash and approached the vehicle, only to discover Pierce asleep behind the wheel and showing signs of alcohol impairment. The 47-year-old, who retired from the NBA in 2017 after 19 seasons, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. While Pierce did not return requests for comment from ESPN, he did upload a photo of standstill traffic ostensibly taken the night of his arrest on Instagram. In the caption, Pierce wrote, “Imagine being stuck in stand still traffic for 45 mins and falling asleep 🤦🏾‍♂️ I took this picture that night because I never been in stand still traffic for this long. I’m old, I’m tired, and I fell asleep 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m good y’all thanks for the love.”

Read it at ESPN

3
Drake Loses Case Against His Own Label After Diss Track Court Battle
SAY DRAKE
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.09.25 8:12PM EDT 
Drake
Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group was thrown out on Thursday by a judge who said that Kendrick Lamar’s characterization of Drake as a pedophile in his 2024 hit “Not Like Us” was his personal opinion. The rapper was attempting to sue Universal, which owns Republic Records–a label he has a contract with–over what he argued was the defamatory content of Lamar’s diss track against him that took the world by storm. Drake claimed that Universal, which Lamar is also signed to, intentionally published and promoted the song despite knowing it contained defamatory allegations against him, adding that the song had damaged his reputation and tarnished his brand. In dismissing the case, the judge argued that the song was “replete with profanity, trash-talking, threats of violence, and figurative and hyperbolic language, all of which are indicia of opinion” and that any reasonable listener “would conclude that Lamar is rapping hyperbolic vituperations” and not making an earnest comment about Drake’s character. UMG said in a statement to Variety: “From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

Read it at Associated Press

4
College Football Star Charged in Death of Girlfriend
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.09.25 7:56PM EDT 
Julian Fleming
Julian Fleming at the Penn State Spring Football Game in 2024. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Former NFL hopeful Julian Fleming has been charged with homicide by motor vehicle for the May 2025 death of his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd. Fleming, 24, was driving an ATV in Columbia Township, Pennsylvania, on May 23 with Boyd as his passenger when the pair crashed. Boyd, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. Fleming, who played four seasons as a wide receiver for Ohio State and one season at Penn State, was seriously injured. Neither had been wearing protective gear. According to his lawyers, Fleming crashed after swerving to avoid a deer. However, a blood alcohol test revealed the wide receiver’s level was between 0.10 and 0.16, well above the legal limit. He has also been charged with driving under the influence. Fleming’s defense attorney told NBC News on Thursday, “Regardless of whether there was alcohol involved or there wasn’t alcohol involved, this was an unavoidable event. He hasn’t done anything wrong.” Though once named ESPN’s #1 college football recruit, Fleming went undrafted in the 2024-25 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers offered him a contract that year, but rescinded the offer after he failed a physical exam. Fleming surrendered to Pennsylvania state police on Wednesday and was released after posting $75,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Read it at NBC News

5
Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Dies Aged 62
SPORTS LEGEND GONE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.09.25 6:00PM EDT 
UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1990: Mike Greenwell #39 of the Boston Red Sox poses for his photo prior to the start of a Major League Baseball game circa 1990. Greenwell played for the Red Sox from 1985-96. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell died this week at the age of 62 after a battle with medullary thyroid cancer. Greenwell, who played on the Boston team for the entirety of his 12-year MLB career, made his diagnosis public in August. After his 1996 retirement, he went on to serve in the public sector. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Greenwell as a Lee County commissioner in 2022. Lee County officials wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, “He was a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County and will be remembered for seeking meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faced.” Greenwell’s son, Bo, also took to social media to comment on his father’s passing. “It has been a long year for him through a lot of pain and suffering. Now he can finally rest in peace. Thank you to everyone who has been keeping him in your thoughts and prayers,” he wrote on Thursday. Greenwell is survived by his wife, Tracy, and his two sons, Bo and Garrett.

Read it at The Boston Globe

6
Skydiver Dies After Mid-Air Collision With Other Skydiver
TRAGEDY
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.09.25 4:57PM EDT 
Published 10.09.25 4:56PM EDT 
A skydiver steers their parachute.
A skydiver steers their parachute. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

An experienced skydiver has died after a fatal injury suffered when crashing mid-air into another experienced skydiver in Massachusetts. Robert Szabo died three days after the Saturday collision at the age of 62, according to local authorities. Szabo, originally from Connecticut, landed in the small Massachusetts town of Orange’s airport with a “fully functioning parachute,” according to the skydiving company, Jumptown Skydiving. Szabo was taken from the airport “by ambulance to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, where he remained until he died Tuesday evening,” authorities said. “Despite the best efforts of his medical team, and with MRI results confirming a grim prognosis, Rob’s decision was made to allow nature to take its course,” the obituary read. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, while local police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding it. Szabo first skydived in 1981, according to Connecticut Parachutists, where he was a staff member. He took part in over 5,000 jumps all around the world, according to his obituary. “He passed away peacefully in the arms of his close friend, Bryce Painter,” according to his obituary.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

7
Kylie Jenner to Make Acting Debut in Pop Star’s Movie
PUT TO THE TEST
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.09.25 4:52PM EDT 
Published 10.09.25 4:51PM EDT 
Left: Kylie Jenner Right: Charli xcx
via Getty Images

Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Kylie Jenner will make her acting debut in pop star Charli XCX’s newest A24 film, The Moment. The Brat singer announced her newest project with a flashy video on Instagram, warning audiences that the video “contains strobing light could cause seizures.” Without mentioning much else about the film, the post announced Jenner and Charli would be starring in the movie, alongside a slew of famous faces including Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Rachel Sennott, Kate Berlant, and Jamie Demetriou. The caption, reading “based on an original idea by charli xcx. The moment. coming 2026,” teased the film, which is purportedly a mockumentary following the rise of a pop star preparing for her first headlining tour. As a member of the famous Kardashian clan, Jenner has historically faced accusations of being a talentless nepo baby. The new film, which will be written by Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes, will be the 28-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s chance at unveiling potential acting prowess. Record producer A.G. Cook will create original music for the feature film, which is also being produced under Charli’s Studio365 label in collaboration with film producer David Hinojosa of 2 AM.

Read it at TMZ

8
WNBA Star Becomes First Athlete to Walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
WING PLAYER
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.09.25 4:50PM EDT 
Angel Reese at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York.
John Nacion/John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese announced on Instagram that she will be walking the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings,” the 23-year-old WNBA star posted on Instagram Thursday, sharing photos of herself in the iconic Victoria’s Secret pink robe and wings. Shortly after, the official Instagram page for the lingerie brand welcomed Reese to the runway, writing: “The first professional athlete, Angel… major is an understatement." On Wednesday, KAROL G, Madison Beer, Missy Elliott, and TWICE were announced as the musical guests for the fashion show, which will air live across multiple platforms. After a brief break from 2019 to 2023 due to controversies, the famous fashion show returned last year with a new focus and shifted values. “What is a modern Angel?” the new Victoria’s Secret CEO, Hillary Super, asked last month in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, adding, “Does it have to be a supermodel? We are having those debates.” Having attended the fashion show last year, Reese will walk the runway in her debut on October 15. “This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for,” Reese told PEOPLE after the announcement.

9
Top BBC DJ Charged With Multiple Rapes and Sexual Assaults
SICK RAP SHEET
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.09.25 4:08PM EDT 
Published 10.09.25 1:12PM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Tim Westwood attends the 2018 KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards at Eventim Apollo on September 4, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Grime Daily)
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Tim Westwood attends the 2018 KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards at Eventim Apollo on September 4, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Grime Daily) Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gri

Tim Westwood, the longtime BBC radio DJ, has been accused of multiple counts of rape and sexual misconduct from incidents relating to seven different women. The 68-year-old, who spent nearly 20 years with the BBC, is facing 15 charges alleged to have taken place between 1983 and 2016. Westwood, the son of a Church of England bishop, is alleged to have raped four women between 1995 and 2010 and sexually assaulted several teenage girls between the ages of 17 and 18 on separate occasions, with the most recent charge concerning an alleged sexual assault on a woman in her 20s in 2016. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police said, “It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us, and we continue to provide them with all available support.” An independent report into Westwood, who headed the BBC’s hip-hop coverage for decades, found the DJ often made sexualized remarks on his shows, particularly focused on women’s breasts. Sacha Baron Cohen once cited Westwood as the inspiration behind his famous Ali G character. His trial will take place at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Nov. 10.

Read it at TMZ

10
Paul Newman’s Actress Daughter Dies Aged 72
‘VERY MUCH MISSED’
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.09.25 11:41AM EDT 
L'actrice américain Susan Kendall Newman à Hollywood en janvier 1978
Jean-Jacques LAPEYRONNIE/Jean-Jacques LAPEYRONNIE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Susan Kendall Newman, the daughter of Paul Newman, has died, according to her family. She was 72-years-old. According to her obituary, Susan died August 2 with her cause of death listed as complications from chronic health conditions. “Susan Kendall Newman will be remembered for her sharp wit and tongue, generosity and love, and her devotion to family and friends. She will be very much missed,” he family said. Following in the footsteps of her actor father, Susan appeared in feature films and productions on and off Broadway. Most notably, Susan appeared in Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis’ 1978 musical I Wanna Hold Your Hand. She went on to become an award-winning television producer, winning a Golden Globe, a Humanitas Award, and nominations for the Emmy, Peabody, and Grammy awards. Outside of her production work, Susan was also a dedicated philanthropist and activist. In 1980, she joined the Scott Newman Foundation, an organization her father founded a year after his son’s drug and alcohol related death, to raise awareness about substance abuse, and eventually became the Executive Director. Through her role, she helped create educational resources such as a program that allowed 10th graders to create original anti-drug television commercials. Susan would later focus her advocacy on education, juvenile justice, environmental conservation, and cancer research.

Read it at New York Post

