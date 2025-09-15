Prince Harry has doubled down on the scathing criticisms he made of his family in his memoir, Spare, and his Netflix show Harry & Meghan.

In an interview with U.K. paper The Guardian, Harry, when asked if he regretted anything about the verbal attacks on the family, said flatly: “My conscience is clear.”

Incredibly, he gave the interview less than 24 hours after his father defied his other son, Prince William, and overwhelming public opinion in the U.K. to welcome Harry to his London home for afternoon tea, breaking a 19-month estrangement.

Prince Harry followed up his successful tour of the U.K. with a disastrous interview. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

It is understood that the king’s side had expected Harry to refrain from public commentary about his family after the meeting and had anticipated a period of silence from him on the matter afterward. They have not commented on Harry’s interview.

Harry, who infuriated the king’s aides in May when he told the BBC he didn’t know how much longer his father had left to live, also seemed to hint again at the king being seriously ill, saying that over the coming year, “the focus really has to be on my dad.”

Harry’s decision to speak out so publicly again about his resentments toward his family will be seen by his enemies at court, principally Prince William and Charles’ key aide, Sir Clive Alderton, as overwhelming evidence that the king should never have met Harry last week.

Asked by The Guardian in the interview as he traveled to Ukraine to work with wounded veterans if he regretted writing his book or making the Netflix series, in which he accused the royals of racism and destroyed his relationship with his brother by attacking William’s wife, Kate Middleton, as cold and unsisterly toward Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, Harry replied: “I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out, and it needed to be corrected.”

Cancer-stricken King Charles had reportedly been keen on a reconciliation with Harry, over the strenuous objections of William. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

He added, “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

Any media trainer worth their salt would have advised Harry to deflect these questions, as his remarks about the feud have completely overshadowed the valuable work he was doing in Ukraine with wounded soldiers.

Doubling down on the shocking allegations he has made about his family—which included telling Anderson Cooper that Camilla Parker Bowles was prepared to leave “bodies in the street” in her quest to be queen—is beyond reckless. His lines about William physically attacking him at Nottingham Cottage, about Kate encouraging him into the Nazi costume, and about Camilla “sacrificing him on her PR altar” are all still fresh in the public memory.

In another own goal of quite epic proportions, Harry chose to reignite his feud with the U.K. press after enjoying several days of the warmest coverage he has seen in recent years. Even the virulently anti-Harry Daily Mail ran pieces remarking on how good it was to see Harry back in action in the U.K.

Harry accused “certain elements of the press” of falsely claiming he is “down” or “not smiling.” He then said: “This comes from people who think they know what I am thinking and how I am feeling. They are wrong. I think parts of the British press want to believe that I am miserable, but I’m not. I am very happy with who I am and I like the life that I live.”

In the next breath, he admitted that the past four years have been “very stressful” due to “the uncertainty and stress of the litigation and finding out certain things that have really, really hurt.”

Harry said his memoir, which attacked Kate Middleton’s alleged coldness to Meghan Markle and said Camilla Parker Bowles was prepared to “leave bodies in the street,” “was a series of corrections to stories already out there.” Tim Merry/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry said he follows his wife’s advice to “just stick to the truth,” adding, “Who would be stupid enough to lie?”

The self-righteous comment is likely to have provoked some sniggers. In one TV interview, Meghan claimed that she and Harry had been secretly married in their garden days before their official Windsor Castle ceremony. Within days, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, was forced to correct them.

In a further scarcely credible act of defiance, Harry appears to have visited Volodymyr Zelensky against the express wishes of the British government.

The Guardian says Harry disappeared for an hour for the meeting, with a journalist writing: “The British government had made it known to Zelenskyy it would rather he did not. That was the chat in diplomatic circles, at least. The theory was that giving the rebel royal a platform might not be smart politics on a day that Britain’s new foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper, was also in town.”