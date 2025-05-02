Prince Harry has boosted a “pretty dark” conspiracy theory that shadowy establishment operatives want him dead in an extraordinary interview with the BBC.

The conspiracy has often been discussed among Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most devoted fans, who call themselves the “Sussex squad.”

Many of them believe Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was murdered by the British establishment and argue that, as Harry poses a similar challenge to the status quo, dark forces are planning a similar fate for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Harry has said the same thing in a bitter interview given to the BBC on Friday after courts threw out his legal case seeking automatic top-level security.

As he railed at the fact that his security was downgraded when he left the working royal family, Harry was asked by the interviewer, referring to Diana’s death: “How does that make you feel, given you have expressed numerous times that you do not want history to repeat itself?”

Prince Charles And Princess Diana On Their Last Official Trip Together in Korea Tim Graham/Getty Images

Harry replied: “Yes, I don’t want history to repeat itself. I think there’s a lot of other people out there, the majority, that also don’t want history to repeat itself. But through the disclosure process, I’ve discovered that some people do want history to repeat itself, which is pretty dark.”

The interviewer interjected: “That’s quite a statement. Who do you think that is?”

Harry replied: “I’m not going to share that at this point. I know all the names of the people that were involved in this process.”

Later in the interview, Harry took a deeply personal and emotional swipe at his father, saying, “Whether you are my dad, my family, despite all of our differences, do you not want to just ensure our safety?”

Britain's King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Harry also accused the British royal family of conspiring with foreign governments to put him in danger.

“I thought with all the disagreements and all of the chaos that’s happening, the one thing that I could rely on is my family keeping me safe,” he said. “And not only did they decide to remove my security, but they also signaled to every single government around the world not to protect us.”

Harry said he was “devastated” by the court’s decision to strip him of automatic top-level security, saying, “Not so much devastated with the loss [as] about the people behind the decision feeling as though this is OK. Is it a win for them? I’m sure there are some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, [who] consider this a huge win.”

He added: “The other side have won in keeping me unsafe.”

Harry revealed in the interview that he only gets top-level security in the United Kingdom if he is invited to visit by the royal family.

It seems a safe bet such invites will be in shorter supply after today’s interview.

He also said he does not know how long his cancer-hit father has left to live because the king won’t speak to him, and said he had “forgiven” family members who had hurt him.

“Some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book, but I would love reconciliation with my family,” he said.

He added: “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point, and the things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything. I love my country, I always have done despite what some people in that country have done.

“So I miss the U.K. I miss parts of the U.K. Of course I do, and I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.

“There is a lot of control and ability in my father’s hands. Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him, not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary and to carry out [a risk analysis].”

The king’s allies have long told The Daily Beast that it would be “wholly inappropriate” for him to attempt to influence the government committee, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), which makes decisions about royals’ personal protection.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Friday: “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”