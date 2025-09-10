Royalist

Prince Harry Has Tea With King Charles in Very British Reconciliation

IN THE NAME OF THE FATHER

After 19 months without a meeting, Prince Harry was finally granted an audience with his father at Clarence House on Wednesday.

Tom Sykes
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, met his father in London today.
Andy Stenning/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles gave Prince Harry tea as they came face to face in London on Wednesday for the first time in 19 months.

The long-awaited reconciliation meeting, which defied expectations, popular opinion, and the wishes of Prince William, happened after Charles jetted to London from Balmoral for his weekly round of cancer treatment. A report in the Daily Telegraph said the meeting lasted 45 minutes.

A friend of the king’s told the Daily Beast that the king would be “delighted” by the encounter and that it suggested that Harry either intended to or already had privately apologized for scathing remarks he made about Camilla Parker Bowles in his memoir and in media interviews, when he called her a “wicked stepmother” and said she was prepared to leave “bodies in the street” in her quest to be made queen.

King Charles III (wearing a black tie following the death of Katharine, Duchess of Kent) attends the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 6, 2025 in Braemar, Scotland.
Cancer-stricken King Charles has reportedly been keen on a reconciliation with Harry, over the strenuous objections of William. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The friend said, “The king has always been very clear that he loves both his sons. It is in everyone’s interest to move on.”

Prince Harry will be delighted with the outcome, having engaged in a round of extraordinary public lobbying in recent months, telling the BBC that he wanted to reconcile with his father as he did not know how long the king had left to live as he battles cancer.

Queen Camilla arrives to attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral on September 7, 2025 in Crathie, Aberdeenshire.
Prince Harry wrote in “Spare” that “wicked stepmother” Camilla was prepared to “leave bodies in the street” in her quest to become queen. Aaron Chown/Pool/Getty Images

Hopes began to build Wednesday morning that Charles would meet Harry, who is in London for a series of charitable endeavors, after Charles was spotted boarding a flight to London from Aberdeen airport.

Still, it was an extraordinary and unexpected moment when Harry was spotted being driven into Clarence House, the king’s residence, on Wednesday afternoon.

Prince Harry arrives at Clarence House on September 10, 2025 in London, England.
A friend of the king’s told the Daily Beast that Harry’s meeting at Clarence House suggests he has apologized for his bombshell remarks about his stepmother. Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

Charles’ other son, William, has been fiercely opposed to any meeting, believing that Harry’s betrayal of the family warrants total and permanent exclusion from the fold. A source told the Daily Beast last week that if Charles were to defy William and meet his son, which he dearly wanted to do, it would risk worsening the already tense relationship between father and son.

However, there were clues that Charles wanted to reconcile with Harry, despite William’s objections, including the revelation that Charles’ funeral plans have specified that Harry and wife Meghan Markle are to be given a prominent place in the arrangements.

It seems that Charles’ natural tendency to conciliate won out over his other son’s warnings in the end.

Harry last met his father when he flew back for a 30-minute meeting at Clarence House in February 2024 after the king announced he had cancer.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Head over to The Royalist on Substack.

Tom Sykes

Tom Sykes

European Editor at Large

royalist

tom.sykes@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now