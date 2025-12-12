HBO Teases New Larry David Show Created With Obamas

HBO has teased—but not yet titled—Larry David’s upcoming TV project with the Obamas.

The network released a teaser of its 2026 slate on Friday, which includes “The Untitled Larry David Project,” the American history limited series on which he partnered with the Obamas’ Higher Ground production company. The teaser reveals a few early clips from the series, one of which features Jerry Seinfeld on-screen with David, dressed in period garb.

HBO/YouTube

The logline of the series, as first reported by Variety in July, describes a comical take on the nation’s founding: “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion… But then Larry David called.”

The untitled project was featured alongside HBO’s other popular returning shows next year, including House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Industry, The Pitt, and more.

The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, made its first deal with Netflix in 2018. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The HBO series is another extension of the Obamas’ foray into content, which began with their major deal with Netflix in 2018. That deal received new scrutiny last week when MAGA melted down over the partnership after the streamer announced that it had won its bid to acquire Warner Bros. Pro-Trumpers claimed the acquisition would somehow give the Obamas influence over Warner Bros.’ CNN, resulting in an “Obama takeover.” Netflix’s deal, which is far from finalized, was for the company’s streaming and studio properties, not its TV channel holdings.

David’s project will be his first return to HBO since Curb Your Enthusiasm’s 13th season ended in 2024. The Seinfeld co-creator joked in a statement, “Once ‘Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

David wrote the series with his Curb showrunner and producer Jeff Schaffer, and will star in its six half-hour episodes.