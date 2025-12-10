Cheryl Hines Downplays Decades-Long Larry David Relationship

Actor Cheryl Hines has played down her relationship with former Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Larry David since her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, joined the Trump administration.

Hines, now married to anti-vaxxer Health Secretary RFK Jr., said she has not spoken to David, her on-screen husband of 24 years, because “he’s mad... because Bobby’s in the administration.”

In an interview with NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas, Hines said she “would be fine talking to Larry.”

Cheryl Hines played Larry David’s wife in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ Matt Winkelmeyer/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

She said, “Somebody asked me, what would happen if you walked into a restaurant and he was there? I would be happy to see him, and I’d say hi, and we’d talk for a second.”

Hines added, “It’s not like Larry and I used to play pickleball, and we don’t now. You know what I mean? I would really see him at work or things like that once in a while, have lunch, but I haven’t really been around in L.A. the same time he has, so I don’t know,” Hines continued. “I’m sure things would be fine with us. And at the same time, I’m sure he’s not happy about politics.”

In October, Hines, 60, said that the two have not talked in about a year and a half.

The Daily Beast has reached out to David for comment.

David, 78, introduced Hines to her husband in 2006. RFK Jr. once told the Hollywood Reporter that he asked David for his “permission” before pursuing Hines seriously. “He said he was so excited about it. And he said, ‘She’s the best person that I’ve ever met,’” Kennedy said.

David has been an outspoken critic of Trump and his administration. The comedian referred to Trump as “a sick man” in a 2024 interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines have been married since 2014. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“He’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of [the election],” David said, referring to Trump contesting the 2020 election. “I mean, it’s so crazy. He’s such a sociopath. He’s so insane.”

While his views on Trump have been made clear, David has not criticized his former co-star or Kennedy directly. During Kennedy’s campaign for the presidency, he told the New York Times he felt “a lot of support and love from most of her friends, including Larry [David].” David later clarified to the outlet via text, “Yes, love and support, but I’m not ‘supporting’ him.”

During Hines’ conversation with Vargas, to promote her memoir, Unscripted, she admitted her surprise that her husband’s politics have “divided” people in her life.

“I do have a few friends that I know are just very upset by even Bobby being in the administration, it’s very upsetting to them, and I understand that, I respect it,” Hines said, while also emphasizing that she hasn’t had “any falling outs.”

“I haven’t had a moment of somebody storming out the door,” she said.