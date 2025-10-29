Cheryl Hines Shares Update on Icy Larry David Relationship

Cheryl Hines has not spoken to her longtime co-star Larry David since her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., went full MAGA and joined the Trump administration.

During Hines’ appearance on the Hot Mics with Bill Bush podcast, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress said she hasn’t talked to David “in a while,” later indicating that it has been about a year and a half since they last spoke.

David, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and the celebrities who support him, has said nary a word about his previously liberal co-star’s MAGA transformation to support her husband.

“I love Larry and I think Larry loves me,” Hines told Bush. “I think it’s just politics. We, you know, it makes conversations…,” she added, trailing off.

Larry David and Cheryl Hines attend the after party for "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 premiere at DGA Theater Complex on January 30, 2024, which Hines said was the last time she spoke to him. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Hines and David starred on the show together starting in 2000 and spent nearly a quarter century on screen together, but Hines told Bush she hasn’t seen her former co-star since the screening of the show’s final season premiere in April 2024.

Bush didn’t prod further into how HInes perceives the state of her relationship with David. The Curb star made his stance on Kennedy’s campaign clear last year, however, when he shut down rumors that he supported Kennedy for president. Kennedy told The New York Times that he feels supported by David, who later told the publication, “Yes love and support, but I’m not ‘supporting’ him.”

David’s political leanings are very clear, and he amplifies them from time to time with his op-eds for The New Yorker, for which he writes satirical essays as people he chooses to skewer. In April, he roasted Bill Maher and likened Trump to Hitler in his “My Dinner with Adolf” essay, slamming Maher for his complimentary review of the president post-White House visit.

Hines agreed with Bush that she shouldn’t take the essay personally, as David may have felt “betrayed” by Maher for going from Trump-critic to Trump-enthusiast.

David later attacked Trump for his friendship with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, when he wrote another essay impersonating Epstein’s imprisoned accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Cheryl Hines has been the subject of criticism since she backed her husband's campaign and subsequent endorsement of Donald Trump, which came with a spot in Trump's cabinet. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

As intense as David’s criticisms are for Trump, he’s avoided criticizing Kennedy or Hines directly. And David actually introduced the future couple in 2004. Both were married to other people at the time and rekindled the romance later, at which point David told Hines, according to her, that their relationship was “never gonna work.”

David would not be the first friend Hines has lost since backing her husband. Former friend and podcast co-host Tig Notaro described how their relationship deteriorated when Kennedy ran for office earlier this month. “When he was announcing his run, I just felt like I needed to step away,” from Hines, Notaro said, because “You’re okaying a particular ride for this country to go on.”

Hines had mostly been a silent presence on the political stage, standing by her husband as he faced off with critics. But with the commencement of her book tour, the actress has taken to echoing his conspiracies about COVID vaccination and pregnant women and Tylenol. She parroted those points on The View, resulting in a tense interview with the show’s co-hosts.