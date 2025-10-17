Meghan McCain Says Restaurant Ejected Her for Her MAGA Views

Meghan McCain claims she was once turned away from a Los Angeles restaurant for being conservative.

During her Citizen McCain podcast episode with Cheryl Hines, McCain recalled the “brutal” experience.

“I’ve been kicked out of restaurants for my politics,” she told Hines, who’d just described the “strange” experience of being out in public with her husband Robert F. Kennedy, Donald Trump’s controversial Health Secretary. “I wasn’t doing anything... actually, it happened in L.A.”

The former View co-host and daughter of late Senator John McCain recalled that she was with “another woman who was a conservative pundit, whatever you want to call my job” when it happened.

“Having an association with the Trump administration makes you a target,” McCain told Hines.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity described similar experiences in New York City restaurants in August, when he said people would stare at him “with daggers in their eyes” any time he dined out.

“I had a hard time going to a restaurant in New York City because people would stare at me, and hated me,” he said.

McCain’s anecdote is just the latest time she’s said she’s been mistreated for her political views.

She wrote to Instagram in November, “My entire adult life I have had abuse directed at me simply for being a proud, strong conservative woman who wouldn’t back down. I’ve been yelled at in restaurants, been socially ostracized almost everywhere except in conservative circles, been subjected to toxic work environments beyond comprehension, been accused of being a traitor to my gender and more than I have time to write here—all because I have refused to be quiet and I am a Republican woman.”

She brought the topic to Hines during her appearance, as the Curb Your Enthusiasm star faces backlash from anti-MAGA friends and industry peers.

This week, Hines’ former friend and podcast co-host Tig Notaro revealed that she and Hines had a falling out over Hines’ backing of Kennedy after he endorsed Trump.

“When he was announcing his run, I just felt like I needed to step away, because there are beliefs that were like a gnat on the arm years ago that were getting further into the spotlight,” Notaro said.

Cheryl Hines has stood by her husband Kennedy in the wake of the scandal. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Hines told McCain that “Republicans have really been nice to me.” She also said it “doesn’t make sense to her” why some of her friends who agree with Kennedy’s initiatives to remove dyes from food and improve baby formula still won’t support him.

“Because it’s ‘MAHA’ and it feels connected to MAGA, they are furious about it,” she said.

Hines said she “absolutely” knows people who support Kennedy privately but wouldn’t say so publicly, calling it “strange.”

McCain then claimed that she’s interacted with closet conservatives who won’t publicly admit they agree with her either.

“One of the things that I cannot stand is when someone will say to me like, ‘I love your politics. I appreciate what you do, but I can’t ever say that in public.’ I even know someone who’s a musician that was like, ‘Could you not share my like work?’”