Cheryl Hines Goes After Larry David With Bill Maher: ‘That Was Crazy’

Cheryl Hines gave her take on Larry David’s satirical essay slamming Bill Maher, and it seems unlikely to help her make headway on the former co-stars’ now icy relationship.

“That was crazy that he came after you,” Hines told Maher on his Club Random podcast episode released Monday, about David’s “Dinner with Adolf” piece for The New Yorker in April.

“The fact that you shared the same air” with Trump “was enough to make people crazy,” Hines added, as she passionately agreed with Maher’s point that David’s having played “the Hitler card” is “what lost” him. Maher admitted that he hadn’t actually read the essay, however. “I got the gist of it,” he told Hines.

Cheryl Hines said she hasn't spoken to Larry David in over a year. Mark Sullivan/WireImage

The former Curb Your Enthusiasm star has been careful not to divulge many opinions of her own while speaking on the press tour for her new book Unscripted, though she has parroted her husband’s conspiratorial stances on vaccines and Tylenol for pregnant women. Hines has also stopped short of criticizing her former TV husband—until now.

She’d previously revealed that she hasn’t spoken to David, a vocal anti-Trump critic, since they reunited for Curb’s Season 12 premiere in January 2024. David has never commented on Hines’ induction into MAGA world. “Have you talked to him since then?” Hines asked Maher, to which he replied he had not.

Hines has kept most of her opinions to herself until her book tour. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“First of all, it’s from a Jew. It’s so insulting to anyone who was actually affected by the Holocaust,” Maher said, reiterating his previous response to David’s essay. Hines didn’t weigh in on that point.

Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights. Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage. https://t.co/DrhXY3npcF — Bradley Whitford (@bradleywhitford) August 24, 2024

She did, however, have a response for West Wing’s Bradley Whitford, who savagely criticized Hines online after she continued to support her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when he endorsed Trump for president. “Way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights. Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage,” Whitford wrote last August.

Hines told Maher she thought Whitford’s brutal post was “weird,” because “sometimes when you’re married, you just have to eat s--t.” Maher didn’t press her on what part of her role at the time felt like “eating s--t.”

Maher came to Hines’ defense against Whitford at the time. “You know what I think is not gutsy?” Maher said on Real Time in September. “Mansplaining to a woman, but of course not to her face, that she should sacrifice her marriage all so you could read something on Twitter that met with your approval.”

“At the time I was like, ‘Wow, uh, this is so crazy,’” Hines said, “And, you know, it got a lot of pickup. People were writing about it and talking about it and I, you know, I didn’t want anything to do with it to begin with.”

“Liberals in theory, they hate bullying,” Maher replied.